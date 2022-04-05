Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Expands International Operations as Alfa Laval Acquires Its Strategic Partner Desmet Ballestra

CHATSWORTH, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi"), (OTCQB: CVAT) announces its plans to expand international operations as one of its key strategic partners Desmet Ballestra (“Desmet”), a world leader in edible oil and biofuel processing, was acquired by Alfa Laval (listed in Stockholm STO: ALFA and in USA OTC: ALFVY) a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling.

By signing the Agreement announced on March 31, 2022, Alfa Laval and Desmet Ballestra are no longer in competition with each other. In turn, the acquisition will strengthen CTi’s global position by opening more occasions for their proprietary Nano Reactor ®applications and business opportunities.

Since 2010 CTi has granted an exclusive license to Desmet Ballestra—with exclusive rights to market, sell, and supply their technology Nano Reactor ® Systems incorporating Nano Reactor ® Devices—for the sole purpose of producing and/or processing plant oils & fats, or oleochemicals. CTI’s strategic partnership with Desmet Ballestra has been instrumental in delivering CVAT technology and systems around the world.

Alfa Laval, already a global leader in the competitive edible oil and biofuel processing market with a market cap of $14.7 billion, will likely become the largest industry player after this acquisition. The merger will be executed in Q2, 2022, and will strengthen Alfa Laval's position in the renewable energy arena and beyond. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees and its annual sales in 2021 were approx. USD 4 billion.

Through the adjacent growth from Desmet being acquired by Alfa Laval, CTi is now looking to expand the relationship with combined companies and scale up its operations internationally.

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to expand our technology not only in vegetable oil refining but also in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, pharma and biotech as well as other applicable industries,” commented Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager & Founder of Cavitation Technologies Inc. We look forward to continuing our relationship and work with Desmet Ballestra and Alfa Laval as we anticipate accelerated global system sales in the coming months.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 48 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide: Oils and Fats and Animal Feed · Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals · Oleochemical and Biodiesel. Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specializing in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain) https://www.desmetballestra.com/.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global supplier of products and solutions for heat transfer, separation and fluid handling through their key products – heat exchangers, separators, pumps and valves. Alfa Laval plays a vital role in areas that are crucial for society, such as energy optimization, environmental protection and food production.

Alfa Laval’s products are used in the manufacturing of food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol. It is also used in nuclear power, onboard vessels; and in the engineering sector, mining industry and refinery sector as well as treating wastewater and creating a comfortable indoor climate.

Alfa Laval currently holds more than 3700 patents and invests approximately 2.3 percent of its sales in research and development launching between 35 and 40 new products every year.

https://www.alfalaval.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

