Global Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $13,454.6 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the Forecast Timeframe, 2021-2028 [160-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published on Research Dive, the global percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is expected to generate a revenue of $13,454.6 million and rise at a CAGR of 13.9% during the estimated period from 2021-to 2028.

As per our analysts, with the increasing population suffering from cardiovascular disorders, the market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Besides, the growing adoption of various strategies and innovations by the top players operating in the market for staying ahead in the competitive environment is further expected to bolster the growth of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market over the analysis period. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive therapies for patients' quick recovery is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the market during the estimated period. However, the high setup cost of percutaneous aortic valve implantation devices is the major factor that may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The report has divided the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market into segments based on procedure, end-user, and region.

Procedure: Transfemoral Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The transfemoral sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $8,422.6 million over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because the transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedure requires minimal anesthesia. In addition, the increasing demand for transfemoral implantation for patients having a weak respiratory function and femoral arteries is expected to fortify the growth of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-User: Hospitals & Cardiac Centers Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The hospitals & cardiac centers sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $8,476.4 million during the estimated period. This is majorly due to the increasing number of patients that are preferring hospitals and cardiac centers for their surgeries and treatments. Furthermore, hospitals and cardiac centers provide advanced devices together with skilled doctors and a workforce to influence customers to take treatment over there, which is a factor expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Region: North America Region to Have Enormous Growth Opportunities

The North America region of percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $5,193.5 million during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because of the high disposable incomes among individuals and the presence of top leading brands boosting the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the increasing number of cases suffering from cardiovascular diseases in this region is expected to propel the regional market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, likewise in several industries, the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market has also experienced negative growth. The complete and prolonged lockdown has affected the manufacturing of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation devices to a great extent. In addition, due to the strict government regulations to perform only surgeries that are in the emergency department, many surgeries got postponed. All these factors have resulted in huge revenue losses and declined the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The major players of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market include

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Bracco JenaValve Technology, Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company Venus Medtech Abbott Laboratories Medtronic Plc. Boston Scientific Corporation JC Medical Inc. Meril Lifesciences

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as product development, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to obtain leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in October 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties, has entered into an acquisition with Baylis Medical Company Inc., a renowned company focusing on the conception, development, and production of medical devices. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific Corp. will expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the dilators, sheaths, radiofrequency that are used to support left heart access.

Furthermore, the report also presents several other aspects including product portfolio, the financial performances of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

