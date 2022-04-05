NSAV Announces Partnership with UNCHARTED, Expands Presence in $500 Billion Global Metaverse Market

London, England, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced a major partnership with UNCHARTED https://uncharted.game/ . The Uncharted Token (UNC) will list on the Company’s Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, the NSAVDEX https://nsavdex.io/ on April 30, 2022. Uncharted is backed by Atlas Digital Entertainment, a subsidiary of Atlas Entertainment https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlas-entertainment , a top tier film development and production company responsible for such films and television shows as The Dark Knight Trilogy, American Hustle, Dirty John and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. The partnership with Uncharted further expands NSAV’s presence in the $500 Billion global Metaverse market.

https://cointelegraph.com/news/the-metaverse-is-a-1t-opportunity-after-users-increase-10x-grayscale-report

Uncharted is a dynamic Metaverse game that hails human’s exploration of ocean and unknown continents. As the Metaverse coin circulating in Uncharted, UNC can be used to trade, buy, stake and rent various NFT properties. Meanwhile, players may use UNC to run DAO beyond the game and govern Uncharted together. With the spirit of co-creation and sharing, Uncharted starts with highly developed and in-house games and drives its development through modular component technology, exploring the infinite application scenarios of NFTs with the community, players, and developers together. Uncharted will create a Metaverse backed by recognized NFT assets. Each NFT has a unique value, allowing players to fully enjoy the game.

Another component of the NSAV and UNCHARTED partnership is the aim to explore the infinite possibilities of NFT as a creativity infrastructure and to subvert existing content and value sharing models with community co-creation and sharing mechanisms, so that creativity and value can thrive in communities once again. New estimates show that the global NFT market will exceed $ 40 billion by 2021.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-06/nft-market-surpassed-40-billion-in-2021-new-estimate-shows

Uncharted is about exploring in the parallel world of the 14th and 15th centuries. With the development of social productive forces and the advancement of production technology in the Old World, capitalist production relations have gradually developed. Due to the need for money for ocean trade and the large amount of goods purchased, this world has developed a new universal currency (UNC). People are paying more and more attention. From kings, priests, nobles, and ministers to bachelors and commoners, especially merchants, they desired to collect UNC as assets; UNC is just like land and gold in the old world, becoming the main wealth of the continent.

Adam James, CEO of Uncharted stated, “The Metaverse has so many possibilities. An ideal Metaverse would allow users to experience any activity, or satisfies most of their needs, then the Metaverse could be a perfect place to do experiments about social network, cryptocurrency, etc. Through Uncharted, we will work with lots of Metaverse fans to build an ideal and realistic Metaverse space.”

Mr. James went on to state, “We are very proud to work with Demond Lim and Stanley Yu of the NSAV management team and are impressed with the great vision and ability of their team, along with the support of the Silverbear Capital digital asset team. Uncharted is not only a game about exploring, but also involves lots of scenarios in NFT, GameFi and SocialFi and we will be delighted to develop these components with the NSAV's ECOsystem.”

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are delighted to join forces with Uncharted and work with Mr. Jones’ team. The NSAV ECOsystem will expand into a decentralized Metaverse industry. We would like to thank the Silverbear digital team for their professional advice on Metaverse strategy, and we are excited to see that “Unlockable NFT” is a huge market to take advantage of. NSAV and Uncharted will work with other blockchain partners to take advantage of the industry’s transforming landscape.”

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/unlockable-content-will-consolidate-the-nft-domain-in-2022

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

