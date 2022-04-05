Fresh Tracks Canada Welcomes Sushant Trivedi As Its New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Tracks Canada , the only Canadian-exclusive travel advisory, welcomed today Sushant Trivedi as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Previously Chief Marketing Officer at BlocPal, Trivedi brings an extensive background in global strategy, P&L management, business development, and marketing to the organization. John Parker, the founder and CEO since 1996, will become Chairman.



Trivedi joins the team at a pivotal and exciting time, as Fresh Tracks Canada looks to drive strong growth post-pandemic. After losing over half of its employee base during the last two years, Fresh Tracks Canada is building business momentum, including employee and revenue growth. Understanding the impact COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry, Trivedi hopes to further bolster the team’s already impressive post-pandemic growth streak, and breathe new life into the company and the Canadian tourism industry at large.

Trivedi spent over a decade at Procter & Gamble, holding multiple positions within the company, including Global Brand Director, Commercial Strategy Leader and, most notably, Co-Founder, Gillette TREO where he designed and developed the world’s first razor for caregivers. This product was recognized as 2018 Innovation of the Year by TIME Magazine, and dubbed a “masterpiece of inclusive design” by Fast Company. Trivedi’s entrepreneurial and inventive spirit eventually led him to BlocPal, a global fintech company, where he led their marketing and communications efforts as Chief Marketing Officer. Having worked with multinational companies and with experience scaling startups, Trivedi’s breadth of experience was exactly what Fresh Tracks Canada was looking for.

“Sushant Trivedi has the perfect mix of grit, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to grow and scale organizations, which is why I’m thrilled to welcome Sushant as our new Chief Executive Officer,” shared John Parker, Founder and Chairman, Fresh Tracks Canada. “Like every travel company, we have struggled to survive the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of our team that we kept going and I’m excited for our future under Sushant’s leadership. With an impressive track record of taking businesses to their next level of growth, I’m confident Sushant will help us in our mission of reinvigorating Canadian travel. Sushant understands the impact COVID-19 has had on the travel industry in particular and is the perfect person to lead us as we look to reevaluate the status quo, and drive growth for the broader industry.”

Founded in 1996 by John Parker, Fresh Tracks Canada is the only premiere Canadian-exclusive travel advisory focused on providing travellers with tailored, authentic Canadian experiences. Boasting a talented team of over 70 employees comprised of expert Canadian Travel Advisors, Fresh Tracks Canada has steadily grown since its inception, with sales rebounding 200% from 2020 - 2021, and employee size almost doubling since May 2021.

“With an impressive track record of consistent growth, I couldn’t be more excited to join the talented Fresh Tracks Canada team as CEO at such a critical time,” explained Sushant Trivedi. “The business and the Canadian tourism industry is at a pivotal juncture. As we embark on an ambitious journey of growth post-COVID, rebuilding the company and the Canadian tourism industry is paramount. I’m passionate about doing just that, and helping a team that has already proven themselves to be incredibly resilient reach their next level of success.”

In addition to his time at Procter & Gamble and BlocPal, Trivedi has won numerous Cannes, Effie and Clio awards for his invention of disruptive products, business models, and communications strategies. Trivedi’s global experience includes managing multi-million-dollar P&Ls, driving growth via strategic revenue management, developing customer acquisition strategies in Asia, Europe, and North and South America, new product and business model development, and managing globally dispersed teams.

To learn more about Fresh Tracks and Sushant Trivedi’s new role, visit https://www.freshtrackscanada.com/ .

About Fresh Tracks:

Founded in 1996 in Vancouver, B.C., Fresh Tracks Canada is a Canadian-exclusive travel advisory focused on creating personalized Canadian travel experiences. Its websites include www.CanadianTrainVacations.com, www.CanadaPolarBears.com and www.CanadaVacations.com. For over 20 years, Fresh Tracks Canada has been helping travellers explore Canada, delivering over 15,000 personalized trips showcasing the country’s best. With a talented team of passionate Canadian travel insiders on a mission to provide tailored, authentic Canadian experiences, Fresh Tracks Canada offers unparalleled customer service delivered by true travel experts. To learn more about Fresh Tracks Canada and book your Canadian adventure, visit https://www.freshtrackscanada.com/.

