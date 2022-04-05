Infillion Launches AttnX, the First CTV Value-Exchange Ad Experience Built for Brands of Any Size

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infillion, the leader in innovative high-impact ad solutions for CTV and high-performance programmatic campaigns, announced the launch of AttnX — an advertising product built for CTV, desktop, and mobile that secures consumers' opt-in interest and respects their time and attention before the ad experience begins. Built to bring the benefit of value-exchange consumer engagement to brands of any size, AttnX is the first of several products to be launched under the company's new brand name, Infillion.

"AttnX builds on the company's decade-long success delivering consumer preference through value-exchange experiences that have come of age in the era of CTV," said Christa Carone, President, Infillion Media. "Through advancements in our technology, AttnX opens access to our publisher network and to this unique engagement advertising for brands seeking premium distribution, guaranteed interaction, and quick creative turnarounds, all at modest budgets."

According to eMarketer, digital video viewership grew 21% between 2019 to 2022 and has sparked tremendous growth in ad-supported streaming content. However, marketers often find their advertising in ad pods with competitive brands, and consumers are frustrated with the repetitiveness of ad messages due to uncapped ad frequency, as noted in proprietary research conducted by an Ipsos study commissioned by Infillion in late 2021. With guaranteed engagement — in contrast to industry-standard viewability that can be as short as two seconds per 30-second spot — AttnX ensures viewers interact with marketers' messages and rewards consumers with fewer ads, creating a more actionable experience. AttnX's low campaign minimums and turn-key offering allow brands the ability to test the power of CTV within their existing media mix.

The launch of AttnX extends Infillion's portfolio that includes its programmatic offerings, called NeXt; the brand's flagship CTV product, TrueX; and Infillion's expansive data portfolio anchored by opt-in location data that powers Infillion's TrueTargetingTM audience builder.

Infillion launched in February as the result of Gimbal's acquisition of adtech CTV pioneer true[X] from Disney in late 2020. Both companies have been driving customer engagement with proprietary technology and first-party data since the beginning of marketing's transformation to digital.

To learn more about Infillion and its work, visit infillion.com.

About Infillion

Infillion provides full-service media solutions to agencies and brands, engages in proprietary relationships with partners and publishers, and facilitates outstanding consumer experiences that are superior to conventional interruptive advertising models. Infillion is on a mission to fulfill the promise of connected consumer experiences at scale via media and technology. Infillion's products leverage the company's groundbreaking engagement platform for the open internet — the first value exchange tool for CTV that uses consumer choice to deliver real human attention; its location platform — that delivers authentic shopping behaviors via sophisticated application software and data; and the company's proprietary identity graph, XGraph, that maps actionable and predictive connected experiences across all of its products to bring advertisers exceptional results. Infillion deeply values consumers' time, attention, and privacy, and puts a premium on employee satisfaction, talent development, and exemplary leadership.

