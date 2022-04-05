Shilpa Kumar Joins WSFS as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance

WILMINGTON, Del., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced Shilpa Kumar as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance, reporting to Dominic C. Canuso, CFA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, Kumar will lead consolidated business planning and analysis, investor relations, business unit profitability, investment decisioning, and the financial aspects of corporate development.



“We’re thrilled to have Shilpa join WSFS bringing her robust and broad finance experience,” said Canuso. “Shilpa is a versatile and highly accomplished senior finance professional with an outstanding record leading all facets of end-to-end financial management, including experience in strategic planning, analysis, and implementation at both community and global financial institutions. We’re excited to have her join the team and look forward to her many contributions supporting the growth and success of WSFS.”

Kumar has nearly 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, corporate finance, strategic planning and investment optimization. Most recently, she served as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at Citadel Credit Union, where she managed a $4 billion asset portfolio, including end-to-end financial activities. Prior to that, she held the role of Vice President, Credit Card Finance at JPMorgan Chase, where she led financial management, reporting, forecasting, budgeting and profit and loss (P&L) for multi-billion dollar credit card portfolios, as well as other senior positions in the industry.

“I am excited to join the dynamic and collaborative team at WSFS and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Company and delivering value for all of our stakeholders,” said Kumar.

Kumar received her B.A., with honors, in mathematics from St. Stephen College, Delhi University in India, and her MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.