IntelliTrans Wins Inbound Logistics Magazine Top 100 Logistics IT Award

ATLANTA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces the company has won the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider award. Inbound Logistics' editors value choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented. IntelliTrans was selected for providing end-to-end visibility across the supply chains of global businesses, aggregating and enhancing data with proprietary machine learning technology, and automating business processes to improve profitability.



“The importance of supply chain and logistics technology solutions have been brought to the forefront for many companies due to the business disruptions of the past few years,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “Our readers rely on technology solutions to recover from disruptions, drive efficiencies, provide visibility, and hone execution.”

“IntelliTrans is honored to be recognized by Inbound Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2022,” said Ken Sherman, president of IntelliTrans. “In this time where businesses are still reeling from supply chain disruptions, our clients benefit from managed transportation services where we help them reduce overall supply chain costs, improve carrier and asset utilization, and streamline processes and workflow.”

IntelliTrans offers the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments. The IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform℠ includes multi-modal command and control features that give unprecedented visibility into fleet and non-fleet equipment to proactively manage shipments from origin to destination, focusing on exceptions and enhancing customer experience. Global Vendor Managed Inventory℠ (GVMI) is a web-based service offered by IntelliTrans that utilizes sensor technology and six sigma data analysis to optimize supply chain and operations management. Customers save money by reducing inventory and shipment costs.

Each year, Inbound Logistics develops a list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. IL editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet business logistics managers’ supply chain challenges. The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool.

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2022 magazine editions and will be posted online by the end of April.

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Website: www.intellitrans.com.