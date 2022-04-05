Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 4.4% from 2022 to 2027.
The rising incidence and prevalence of seizures, increased desire for mobile healthcare and wearable, growing preference for constant monitoring, and rise in awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, especially epileptic seizures, are all factors driving market expansion during the forecast period.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the wearable watches & bracelets segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2022 to 2027.
- The android devices segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the type of connectivity segmentation
- The ambulatory surgery centres & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the end-user segmentation
- The North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) region, will have a dominant share in the Global Portable Seizure Monitoring Devices market from 2022 to 2027
- Epi USA, Empatica Inc., Medpage Ltd, Hipass Design LLC, American Medical ID, Sleep-Safe, Inspyre, Neurava, Bioserenity, MC10, Brain Sentinel, SeizAlarm, Smart Monitor, among others, are the key players in the portable seizure monitoring devices market.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/portable-seizure-monitoring-devices-market-3766
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Bed Monitors, Video Monitors
- Wearable Watches & Bracelets
- Mattress Devices
- Anti-Suffocation Pillows
- Others
Type of Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Android Devices
- iOS Devices
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres & Clinics
- Neurology Centres
- Diagnostic Centres
- Home Care Settings
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates