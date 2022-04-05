Bolthouse Farms® Launches New, Reformulated Dressings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolthouse Farms®, one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. and the popular brand behind delicious juices, smoothies, dressings and more, has launched its new, reformulated dressings line, offering consumers richer, creamier and more flavorful Ranch, Blue Cheese and Caesar dressings. With each “better for you” flavor containing just 50 calories or less per serving, these dressings empower consumers to explore their culinary creativity through the versatility of the line, “dressing up” their plates as the ultimate dips, spreads, salad toppings and more.



With enhanced versions of popular Ranch (including Classic Ranch, Salsa Ranch, Honey BBQ Ranch, Cucumber Ranch), Blue Cheese and Caesar dressings, Bolthouse Farms reformulated these dressings with the following in mind:

Taste as #1 – According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2021 Food & Healthy Survey, 82% of Americans consider taste as the #1 purchase driver for food and snack options, with healthfulness and price rounding out the top three.

– According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2021 Food & Healthy Survey, 82% of Americans consider taste as the #1 purchase driver for food and snack options, with healthfulness and price rounding out the top three. Marginally higher calories are OK in favor of nutritious indulgence – Consumers’ relationship with food is changing as nutrition/wellness and taste/indulgence become interdependent. According to Bolthouse Farms focus groups, consumers expressed that “Taste matters more than anything else” and “Calories can be a little higher, as long as it still falls within my points program.”

– Consumers’ relationship with food is changing as nutrition/wellness and taste/indulgence become interdependent. According to Bolthouse Farms focus groups, consumers expressed that “Taste matters more than anything else” and “Calories can be a little higher, as long as it still falls within my points program.” Healthier alternatives are top of mind – With “better for you” alternatives increasing in popularity, the newly reformulated Bolthouse Farms dressings join the rest of the brand’s creamy dressings portfolio as yogurt-based options, providing consumers with a better alternative to mayo-based dressings. Yogurt helps reduce calories and delivers creamy, crave-able texture across the dressing line. Yogurt also provides protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics. Together, these work to protect bones and teeth and may help prevent digestive problems.

– With “better for you” alternatives increasing in popularity, the newly reformulated Bolthouse Farms dressings join the rest of the brand’s creamy dressings portfolio as yogurt-based options, providing consumers with a better alternative to mayo-based dressings. Yogurt helps reduce calories and delivers creamy, crave-able texture across the dressing line. Yogurt also provides protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics. Together, these work to protect bones and teeth and may help prevent digestive problems. Transparency and clean ingredients are a must – Consumers are placing greater emphasis on “clean” ingredients and avoiding “chemical-sounding” ingredients. According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC) survey, nearly two-thirds (63%) of adults say the ingredients in a food or beverage influence what goes in their shopping carts. The reformulated Bolthouse Farms dressings include easy-to-understand, recognizable ingredients for greater transparency, with no artificial preservatives or flavors.

“Bolthouse Farms believes in the power of delicious, healthier eating,” said Amy Shoemaker, Marketing Director at Bolthouse Farms. “Our newly reformulated, creamy dressings include more buttermilk, ranch flavor and blue cheese crumbles, as well as thicker pourability. With cleaner ingredients and a yogurt base for fewer calories, the reformulated dressings allow our consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing the joy of yummy meals.”

Bolthouse Farms Chunky Blue Cheese and Classic Ranch dressings are offered in 22oz sizes, and all three reformulated flavors are offered in 12oz sizes. Whether it’s sharing appetizers with friends and family, or enjoying a personal snack plate, Bolthouse Farms has every bottle size in the following flavors to meet consumer needs.

Bolthouse Farms Classic Ranch Dressing & Dip: The newly reformulated Bolthouse Farms Ranch has more garlic, dill, and buttermilk. The end result: an even richer and creamier Ranch, with just 50 calories per serving. This new and improved Ranch is a delicious, better-for-you alternative, perfect on top of your salad or as an irresistible spread or dip.

The newly reformulated Bolthouse Farms Ranch has more garlic, dill, and buttermilk. The end result: an even richer and creamier Ranch, with just 50 calories per serving. This new and improved Ranch is a delicious, better-for-you alternative, perfect on top of your salad or as an irresistible spread or dip. Bolthouse Farms Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip: Bolthouse Farms newly reformulated Chunky Blue Cheese features even more real blue cheese crumbles and buttermilk, resulting in a richer and creamier Blue Cheese, with just 50 calories per serving. This delectable dressing is a natural complement to salad greens, but also is great as a dip for wings, crudité platters and more!

Bolthouse Farms newly reformulated Chunky Blue Cheese features even more real blue cheese crumbles and buttermilk, resulting in a richer and creamier Blue Cheese, with just 50 calories per serving. This delectable dressing is a natural complement to salad greens, but also is great as a dip for wings, crudité platters and more! Bolthouse Farms Creamy Caesar Dressing & Dip: Bolthouse Farms newly reformulated Creamy Caesar features rich and tangy parmesan cheese in combination with shredded asiago cheese, a hint of garlic and spices, and a creamy yogurt base, with just 50 calories per serving. This new and improved Creamy Caesar gives you restaurant-quality Caesar dressing, without restaurant-like calories.



Available now, these newly reformulated dressings align with the Bolthouse Farms mission to deliver “better for you” snack and meal options that don’t sacrifice great taste.

For more information about Bolthouse Farms or to find a product at a store near you, please visit www.bolthouse.com

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its purpose – Plants Powering People™ the company also produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name.

