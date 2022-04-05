Rick Connelly, Inspiration for Leave It to Beaver, Announces Release of New Book 'Not Really Hollywood'

GOODYEAR, Ariz., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Rick Connelly announces the release of his new book, 'Not Really Hollywood' about his father, Joe Connelly, an Oscar-nominated writer-producer who co-created the family classic Leave It to Beaver and penned over 20 TV shows, movies, and radio comedies. Among his most famous programs are Amos 'n' Andy and The Munsters. His film credits include The Private War of Major Benson, Munster Go Home and Elvis Presley's final movie, Change of Habit.

Not Really Hollywood is an entertaining calamity of adventures through the eyes of his son Rick, "The Real Beav." He was not part of the Hollywood glamour, hence, Not Really Hollywood. Rick takes a lighthearted look starting from age six by growing up in Bel-Air, minor catastrophes, caddying for television show celebrities, his corporate days, and raising a family.

Joe Connelly was truly responsible for the many shows audiences of yesterday remember with fondness, and their timeless quality and values continue to be enjoyed today in reruns, remakes of shows and new productions. He lived a lavish and engaging lifestyle. The outrageous stories of working with two presidents, crusades abroad, or riding on the back of a police motorcycle were always the criteria.

According to Rick, "Not Really Hollywood is an ongoing and witty reflection of my Dad's Hollywood way of life and my lifetime of hilarious episodes." He added, "Lucky for me that I was the inspiration for Beaver, not for Eddie Munster."

Each chapter is dedicated to a Leave It to Beaver episode that highlights the memories of Connelly's experiences.

Not Really Hollywood is available at Amazon.com (books).

