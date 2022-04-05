AgileThought to Present at Morgan Stanley’s Virtual MexTech Day

IRVING, Texas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought”) (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Manuel Senderos and Head of Investor Relations Chris Desautelle will participate in Morgan Stanley’s virtual "Mexico Tech Corporate Access Day" that takes place from April 5 – April 7. This event will allow leading Mexican technology companies to present their corporate strategies and sector views to an audience of Morgan Stanley global institutional investors, with conversations being moderated by a senior Morgan Stanley representative. This event is not available to the public and will not be recorded.



About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought’s solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

investorrelations@agilethought.com