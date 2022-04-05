Plant Veda Recruits Joanna Cruciat an Innovative Brand Expert with 20+ Years of Experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer is pleased to announce the addition of Joanna Cruciat to the Plant Veda team, as the new Brand Director.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7795569e-cef8-4b0d-8169-49acc58551a3

Joanna, is an innovative brand expert with 20+ years of experience in marketing communications. She has successfully helped develop, launch and lead the implementation of a number of brands into the market. Joanna brings a solid track record in advertising, creative design, public relations, promotions, on-line marketing, social media and research.

She started her journey at Yves Veggie Cuisine over 25 years ago, working on new product development and helped her team bring consumers to the newly born meat alternative category. Since then, she has worked on branding strategies for a variety of products and brands like Gold Seal, Ocean Brands, Transylvania Flavour, Shoes2go International, and most recently Ocean Food Sales.

“Good for you food was ingrained in my family’s tradition,” stated Joanna. Having grown up with a chef as my father, and my mother’s excellent baking skills, fresh food and clean ingredients were a mainstay in our home. I have always been drawn to quality food products both personally and professionally. The passion and the drive of the Plant Veda team spoke to me deeply, as I am an entrepreneur at heart, and I have run two family businesses in both the hospitality and retail industries.”

“Shifting to plant-based, dairy-free milk products seems to be one of the biggest health trends amongst society’s movers and shakers. This demographic group knows the importance of health for themselves and the planet. I am excited to join the Plant Veda team to support their push to accelerate humanity's shift to a plant-based lifestyle and drive brand strategy and development for our line of products in the Canadian, the U.S. and global markets.”

“Brand awareness through consistent messaging is as important as the whole food ingredients we base our products on,” explained Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “Quality of brand goes hand in hand with the quality of our products, they are mutually inclusive. Over the years we have recruited an impressive team dedicated to the quality of our products, and with the addition of Joanna on our brand side we have completed the circle of consistent quality throughout the whole Company.”

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals; to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

