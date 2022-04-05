PhunToken Now Available on Uniswap

AUSTIN, Texas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that PhunToken (PHTK) is now available on Uniswap . Ecosystem participants leveraging Uniswap will need to use the PhunToken Contract Address in order to import PHTK as a new custom token before initiating any swap, while PHTK will remain available for direct purchase on the PhunToken Buy Portal with US Dollars (USD), Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH).



Phunware also launched a new PhunToken website with a streamlined interface to support user generated content curation, liquidity deposits and yield farming for earning additional rewards.

“We are a real company building a blockchain-enabled ecosystem in the real world that has the potential to responsibly drive the mainstream adoption of crypto by reimagining how brands engage with consumers,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Decentralized exchanges like Uniswap greatly expand the awareness and accessibility of digital assets like PhunToken by providing mechanisms for making markets, providing liquidity and enabling rewards for engaged participants.”

With the launch of the new PhunToken website, additional resources available include, but are not limited to:

User Generated Content . Find, access and easily share creative content from across the growing Phunware community by following #FeedThePhun .

. Find, access and easily share creative content from across the growing Phunware community by following . Liquidity and Market Making . Pair PHTK with ETH on Uniswap to deposit liquidity, assist with the decentralization of swaps and earn rewards on fees generated by swaps.

. Pair PHTK with ETH on Uniswap to deposit liquidity, assist with the decentralization of swaps and earn rewards on fees generated by swaps. Yield Farming . Earn PHTK rewards through liquidity incentives to not only foster a healthy operational ecosystem, but also more rapidly accelerate the global decentralization of PHTK.

. Earn PHTK rewards through liquidity incentives to not only foster a healthy operational ecosystem, but also more rapidly accelerate the global decentralization of PHTK. Eligibility Whitelisting . Become eligible to earn PHTK rewards for providing liquidity.

As the PhunToken ecosystem grows, brands and consumers alike will be able to use PhunToken to access the features and functionality of Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, which is designed to enable contextual engagement.

Capabilities of the PhunToken ecosystem will include, but are not limited to:

Brands will be able to deploy white-labeled loyalty and rewards ecosystems that leverage blockchain in order to engage with consumers and reward them for profitable behavior. Consumers are able to opt-in and engage with brands while maintaining full control over their digital identity and data.

Consumers will receive PhunToken in return for profitable behavior, such as completing surveys, watching videos or checking into specific locations to participate in marketing campaigns.

Brands can customize user interfaces to rebrand PhunToken within their existing mobile applications to avoid changing consumer behavior and maintain brand awareness. Brands will also receive direct, real-time access to deterministic and intent-based data for their target consumers and can reward the right consumers for their engagement.

Branded marketplaces will give consumers the ability to spend PhunToken on valuable goods, services and experiences.

Consumers will be encouraged to hold PhunToken as brands unlock more valuable tiers of rewards for consumers with an auditable record of engaging in profitable behavior.



Click here to purchase PhunToken and subscribe to the PhunToken Telegram Channel and Discord Server to stay up-to-date on the PhunToken roadmap, news, information, announcements and other important milestones and events.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

