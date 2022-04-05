Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Cuts Incident Response Costs in Half with its New Automated Forensic Triage Capabilities

Toronto, Ontario, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, announced today that it has integrated new Automated Forensic Triage capabilities into its Incident Response Services. eSentire is showcasing this new functionality at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Toronto April 5-6, 2022. Combining its proprietary endpoint Atlas XDR Investigator agent and its AI-powered Atlas XDR platform for data analysis, eSentire is now able to reduce the time it takes to complete a Digital Forensic and Incident Response engagement to days, versus the standard weeks or months. In turn, customers’ Incident Response costs and insurance payments will be cut in half.

eSentire revolutionized the Incident Response market last year when it launched its IR Retainer service offering with the world’s fastest threat suppression commitment – a 4-hour Service Level Agreement (SLA), anywhere in the world. Now, eSentire is disrupting the IR market again with its Automated Forensic Triage capabilities which will enable eSentire’s Cyber Security Investigations (CSI) team to complete an end-to-end, IR engagement in a matter of days.

The eSentire CSI team leverages the eSentire Atlas XDR Investigator, a best-in-class digital forensics endpoint technology that is remotely deployed to devices across an organization’s network. Once the agents are installed, should an incident occur, the IR engagement will begin with key forensic artifacts being collected from the environment and sent to eSentire’s Atlas XDR Platform. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Atlas XDR Platform processes and analyzes the condition of forensic artifacts, facilitates data enrichment with custom threat feeds, and enables relevance scoring with multiple Machine Learning layers. The platform’s extensive machine learning algorithms facilitate content recognition across attack types including ransomware, data theft, malware and more, providing eSentire’s elite Incident Responders with the visibility needed to immediately and remotely begin identifying the security threat and suppressing it, no matter where it is located, in four hours or less—a time to value that is unmatched industry-wide.

Once the incident is suppressed, eSentire’s CSI team begins working to answer three questions:

How did the threat actors break into the IT environment?

Are they still within the network?

Did the threat actors access, modify or exfiltrate any data?

eSentire’s Digital Forensics and Incident Response services provide full support, from response to recovery, including the filing of cyber insurance claims, compliance & litigation evidence preservation, transitioning findings to law enforcement, supporting legal proceedings, expert witness testimony and strengthening security gaps through the implementation of lessons learned.

“When an incident strikes, having immediate access to expert on-demand cyber forensics and incident response services brings rapid control and stability to your organization,” said Larry Gagnon, SVP Incident Response, eSentire. “We are delivering the best time to value in the market in terms of Incident Response. Not only are we cutting cyber insurance costs in half by limiting damages and engagement times, but most importantly we are returning organizations to full capacity with unprecedented speed, in a matter of days.”

Protecting the reputations and critical processes of more than 1200 organizations in 75 countries, eSentire puts businesses ahead of threat disruption by delivering the world’s most complete response capability. In addition to providing Digital Forensics & Incident Response Services, eSentire’s security portfolio includes 24/7 Multi-Signal Managed Detection and Response Services and strategic assessment and planning Managed Risk Services.

eSentire is showcasing its expanded Automated Forensic Triage capabilities at the NetDiligence Conference this week at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto, Canada. Connect with Team eSentire on-site or online to see how the company is revolutionizing cyber incident response for customer organizations and insurance partners by delivering the best time to value in Digital Forensics and Incident Response.

About eSentire

