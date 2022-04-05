Mackenzie Scott Provides a Generous Donation to First Responders Children’s Foundation

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation has announced that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made a generous donation to the national nonprofit that was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 when over 800 children lost a first responder parent. The gift will help further develop the Foundations existing programs that support first responder families nation-wide and help fund the launch of a new mental health program.

The donation recognizes First Responders Children's Foundation's impact on first responders and the first responder agencies that the Foundation serves. By making this gift, Ms. Scott is acknowledging the heroes that show up for communities across the country when they dial 911. The donation will directly support the first responder constituency in the following ways:

Providing scholarships to the children of first responders who are pursuing studies at an accredited institution including trade schools and graduate studies.

Expanding existing programs that have an immediate and powerful impact on first responder families and the communities they serve.

Expediting the launch of a new program that addresses mental health concerns of the children from first responder families.



Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation said, “On behalf of the 6 and ½ million first responders and their children, we thank Mackenzie Scott for this truly transformational donation. We will use this gift to maintain existing programs and expand into new areas crucial to support the children of first responders and first responder families. We will also continue the work to help first responder agencies around the country forge positive relationships with the children in the communities they serve. The past two years have been extraordinarily challenging for first responders and their families. And more than ever these everyday heroes and their families need support. Ms. Scott’s donation reinforces our ability to help those who sacrifice for us every day.”

First Responders Children’s Foundation was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to honor the families of fallen first responders at a Thanksgiving breakfast in New York with a private viewing of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Since then, the Foundation has provided scholarships to children of first responders and financial aid to first responder families in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with the help of generous donors, the organization supported thousands of first responders and their families with emergency grants, PPE, hotel rooms, and bereavement assistance. As the country continues to navigate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on first responder families, the Foundation will continue address the immediate and long-term needs of the first responder community.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION:

For 21 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also provides bereavement assistance to the families of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org.

