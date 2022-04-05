CentralReach Expands Leadership with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices, today announced it has appointed Drew Hamilton as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 20 years of experience in scaling health tech organizations, Hamilton will oversee the company’s revenue-generating teams and next-phase growth strategies.

“CentralReach has experienced significant growth over the past several years, growing over 600% since I joined in 2018 as we have built the market-leading EMR for the ABA provider market,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “With our recent investments to expand our platform to unlock the potential of individuals with autism and ID&D in school, employer and adult settings, adding a leader with Drew’s experience will enable us to quickly build momentum in these markets while we sustain momentum in the provider market, allowing us to have a broader impact on the community we serve. Drew is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of growing highly-effective revenue teams to deliver best-in-class products and services to customers across the world, and I am excited to have him on the team to do the same thing here at CentralReach.”

Reporting directly to Chris Sullens, Hamilton joins an expanding leadership team at CentralReach, which recently added two seasoned, scale-up executives in the roles of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer - all part of the company’s strategy to continue to aggressively scale. The company plans to exit 2022 with almost 500 employees, which represents an increase of over 400 employees since 2018 as it invests in expanding its footprint to build leadership positions in the global autism and IDD therapy provider, special education, and neurodiversity employment markets.

“I'm thrilled to join the CR team on its mission to transform the way autism care is delivered with its market-leading technology,” said Hamilton. “It’s hard for a company to get to a market-leadership status while also maintaining and actively cultivating a culture of people passionate and driven around a core mission. CentralReach leads on both these fronts and I can’t wait to start helping the organization scale and expand its footprint in all of the settings that autism care is provided.”

Prior to joining CentralReach, Hamilton served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Kareo, where he helped increase revenue by more than 500% since 2016 and raised more than $100 million in financing to scale the organization. Before Kareo, Hamilton was the Executive Vice President and General Manager at Teletrac, Inc., a leading SaaS provider of location-based technology solutions and services for mobile assets. Hamilton was instrumental in navigating Teletrac through two ownership changes and led the business in explosive growth.

