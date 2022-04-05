Pharmaceutical Lipids Market To Reach US$ 7.70 Billion By 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market is projected to rise at a considerable pace between 2022 and 2032, finds Future Market Insights in an in-depth study. Growth registered in the market is attributable to increasing cases of cholesterol abnormalities and lipid associated disorders. Lipids are generally utilized in industries such as cosmetics and personal care, beverage and food, and pharmaceutical. Rising urbanization that has led to remarkable lifestyle changes have been influencing trends in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Expansion of the sector, which also is a key end user, will fuel sales of pharmaceutical lipids.



Social media and digitalization are greatly influencing the sales of beauty care products. Coupled with this, increasing demand for the effective and fast-acting medications combined with improvement of advance drug manufacturing facilities have been driving the pharmaceutical lipids market. Also, the rising incidence of cancer, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases are expected to fuel the demand for pharmaceutical lipids.

According to the report, demand in the triglycerides segment within the market will be considerably high. It is expected to account for nearly 44% of the market in 2021.

“The rising demand for advanced rapid drug delivery technologies, increasing adoption of natural care products, and rising geriatric population will continue fuelling the demand for growth of pharmaceutical lipids” says the FMI Analyst.

List Of Key Players Covered in Pharmaceutical Lipids Market are:

Who is Winning?

Companies operating in the market are looking for strengthening their footprint via strategic tie-ups and acquisitions. The pattern is primarily seen across companies operating in Europe and North America.

For instance:

In, July 2020, ABITEC Corporation announced that it has acquired Larodan AB, a manufacturer and international marketer of state of the art, high-purity research grade lipids. This strategic acquisition will expand ABITEC’s functional lipid product offerings and scientific capabilities to better serve the pharmaceutical, nutritional and industrial market sectors.

In September, 2019 BASF acquired aroma biotech innovation leader isobionices to increase its product portfolio for F&F ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Study

The global pharmaceutical lipids market will rise at 5.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

The U.S. is the most lucrative market in the global pharmaceutical lipids market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021-2031

The demand for triglycerides will continue rising in the U.K., driving pharmaceutical lipids sales

Germany will lead the Europe market; France too will continue exhibiting high demand

China will account for maximum sales in East Asia



Regional Insights

The U.S. dominated the North America pharmaceutical lipids market, accounting for 94.5% of the market share in 2021, and is projected to continue experiencing high demand through the forecast period. The presence of key players in the country is anticipated to bode well for the market.

Sales of pharmaceutical lipids in the U.K. are projected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period, leading the Europe pharmaceutical lipids market. Key players focusing on expansion of manufacturing units in the country to cater to the growing demand.

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



