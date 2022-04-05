Global Human Insulin Market is estimated to be US$ 35.01 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR 4.3% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Human Insulin Market accounted for US$ 22.97 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 35.01 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells of the pancreatic islets; it's considered to be the most anabolic hormone of the body. It regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and protein by promoting the absorption of glucose from the blood into liver, fat and striated muscle cells. In these tissues the absorbed glucose is converted into either glycogen via glycogenesis or fats (triglycerides) via lipgenesis, or, within the case of the liver, into both. Glucose production and secretion by the liver is strongly inhibited by high concentrations of insulin within the blood. Circulating insulin also affects the synthesis of proteins during a big variety of tissues. It’s therefore an anabolic hormone, promoting the conversion of small molecules within the blood into large molecules inside the cells. Low insulin levels within the blood have the other effect by promoting widespread catabolism, especially of reserve body fat.

The report " Global Human Insulin Market, By Product Types (Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Lantus, Levemir, Toujeo, Tresiba, and Basagla), Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins (NovoRapid/Novolog, Humalog, Apidra, FIASP, and Admelog), Traditional Human Insulins (Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard, and Humulin, Insuman), Combination Insulins (NovoMix, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, and Soliqua/Suliqua), and Biosimilar Insulins (Insulin Glargine Biosimilars, and Human Insulin Biosimilars)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

In 2021, Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker which holds the largest share in Indian insulin market, it is firming up plans to launch two anti-diabetes medications from its global portfolio in 2022.

In 2021, FDA approved Viatris (formerly Mylan) and Biocon Biologics’ Semglee® (insulin glargine-yfgn) as the first interchangeable biosimilar in the U.S. Semglee is both biosimilar to, and interchangeable with Sanofi’s Lantus® (insulin glargine). Based on its prescribing information, Semglee is a long-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3903

Analyst View:

The factors that contribute to growing number of diabetic patient globally include changes in lifestyles, growing number of obese as well as geriatric population and inadequate healthcare services. Favorable government policies and technological advances such as innovation of insulin pens have also fueled the growth of this market. Pipeline insulin products and untapped emerging economies are the promising opportunities for the manufacturers of global human insulin. With the growing need for human insulin this market consist various opportunities such as application of regulations against needle anxiety, needle stick injuries, and rising awareness related to the danger of blood borne pathogen transmission.





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Human Insulin Market, By Product Types (Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Lantus, Levemir, Toujeo, Tresiba, and Basagla), Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins (NovoRapid/Novolog, Humalog, Apidra, FIASP, and Admelog), Traditional Human Insulins (Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard, and Humulin, Insuman), Combination Insulins (NovoMix, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, and Soliqua/Suliqua), and Biosimilar Insulins (Insulin Glargine Biosimilars, and Human Insulin Biosimilars)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Human-Insulin-Market-By-3903

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Human Insulin Market accounted for US$ 22.97 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 35.01 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The global human insulin market is segmented based on product type, and region.

By Product Type, the market is segmented into Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Lantus, Levemir, Toujeo, Tresiba, and Basagla), Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins (NovoRapid/Novolog, Humalog, Apidra, FIASP, and Admelog), Traditional Human Insulins (Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard, and Humulin, Insuman), Combination Insulins (NovoMix, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, and Soliqua/Suliqua), and Biosimilar Insulins (Insulin Glargine Biosimilars, and Human Insulin Biosimilars).

By Region, the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating the global human insulin market involves Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Biocon, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Adocia, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Wockhardt, and GalxoSmithCline.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3903

Global Human Insulin Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Basal or Long-acting Insulins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Lantus Levemir Toujeo Tresiba Basagla

Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 NovoRapid/Novolog Humalog Apidra FIASP Admelog

Traditional Human Insulins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard Humulin Insuman

Combination Insulins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 NovoMix, Ryzodeg, Xultophy Soliqua/Suliqua

Biosimilar Insulins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars Human Insulin Biosimilars



Browse Related Reports: