Republic Bank Opens New Store in Wayne, PA

PHILADELPHIA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , opened a new store at 212 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, PA on Saturday, April 2. The new location, which occupies a former Commerce Bank building, is Republic’s second store on the Main Line.



“We are excited to grow our customer base and welcome new FANS of our brand to our new store on the Main Line,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman, Republic Bank. “As we strategically open new locations where our award-winning customer service and convenient offerings will be valued, expanding our presence in the Philadelphia suburbs remains a continued focus.”

At each store opening, Republic Bank partners with a local organization to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the local communities it serves. The bank presented Radnor Fire Company with a donation at the grand opening. Radnor Fire Company President Jim Kelly was in attendance to accept on the organization’s behalf.

Republic Bank is one of the region’s fastest growing financial institutions and continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 34 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers unmatched flexibility. The bank also continuously enhances and upgrades its technology platforms to ensure that it delivers a best-in-class digital experience that is both convenient and secure. Republic Bank offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

