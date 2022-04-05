Note in the Pocket Awarded $40,000 Grant from SECU Foundation to Expand Clothing Program

RALEIGH, N.C., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a ceremony held last week, SECU Foundation announced a $40,000 grant for the Wake County non-profit, Note in the Pocket (NITP). The funding will help advance NITP’s vision for the operation and continued growth of its clothing program for underserved school-aged children, with strategic goals to expand distribution sites, service areas, and develop a statewide model to further increase its impact in the state.



Note in the Pocket became an official ministry in 2012 through Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and received its non-profit status a year later. They now serve 5,000 children annually, partnering with various schools, community groups, and social services agencies to distribute quality clothing to children from homeless and low-income families. The organization’s goal is to donate a full wardrobe of matching, stylish, school-appropriate clothing to children in need. Each set is accompanied with a note that reads “You are loved.”

“This organization is making an incredible impact in the lives of thousands of North Carolina’s most vulnerable children and families,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “The gift of clothing conveys a message of love and hope and empowers children with the self-confidence to succeed in academic and social environments. SECU Foundation is proud to help Note in the Pocket grow and increase their capacity to reach deeper into other regions of North Carolina to provide services to more underserved families.”

“Note in the Pocket is excited to work with SECU Foundation in this mission building alliance designed to strengthen our ability to address clothing insecurity in North Carolina. This grant will provide vital funding to further our growth and expansion plans, enabling our organization to provide clothing to areas with tremendous need,” remarked Dallas Bonavita, NITP Executive Director.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a7bce3e-17b0-453f-9968-79ab68c886b2