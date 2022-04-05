Micron Systems Recognized as One of the Top 10 Most Promising Legal Technology Solutions Providers

FAIR LAWN, N.J., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Systems - a leading developer of Talent Management Software specifically designed for law firms and accounting firms - is excited to announce that it has been awarded the distinction of being named one of the Top 10 Most Promising Legal Technology Solutions Providers by CIO Review and is featured on the cover of the latest edition.

Micron Systems' software is cloud-based and works on all mobile devices and consists of four integrated products:

CE Manager , the leading Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance tracking software in the legal industry, which is also a sophisticated Learning Management System (LMS)

, the leading Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance tracking software in the legal industry, which is also a sophisticated Learning Management System (LMS) Top Performance , leading-edge performance management software that streamlines the performance review process for firms

, leading-edge performance management software that streamlines the performance review process for firms LawCruit , an advanced applicant tracking system and recruiting software that helps a firm manage the entire candidate-to-hire process

, an advanced applicant tracking system and recruiting software that helps a firm manage the entire candidate-to-hire process GlobalWork, new resource management and work allocation software - just released this month - with an emphasis on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)

See the full version of the CIO Review Digital Magazine click here.

About Micron Systems Inc.

Micron Systems, a leader in cloud-based, client-centered legal technology, provides talent management software specifically designed for law firms and accounting firms. The software's unparalleled functionality combined with world-class support is trusted by hundreds of the largest and most prestigious firms from the NLJ 500, Am Law 200, Accounting Today Top 100, and IPA 400.

For more information about Micron Systems Inc., please visit our website - www.micronsystems.com - or email us at info@micronsystems.com.

Media Contact

Derek Weihs | info@micronsystems.com

Related Images











Image 1: Micron Systems CIO Review Cover





Awarded the distinction of being named one of the Top 10 Most Promising Legal Technology Solutions Providers by CIO Review and is featured on the cover of the latest edition.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment