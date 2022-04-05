LinkedIn Live Event: Hidden Cost of Bad UX – Why Does It Matter?

TAMPA, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced it is hosting a LinkedIn Live event at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The streaming Ask an Expert episode—"The Hidden Cost of Bad UX – Why Does It Matter?”—will engage business and UX leaders and their UX development teams to learn how to avoid poor UX and achieve good UX by implementing a user-centered design approach and better understanding customer needs, resulting in an increased customer experience and superior product experience.



User experience experts Imran Riaz, Vice President and Head of UX, System Soft Technologies, and Everett McKay, Principal, UX Design Edge, will address the most common misconceptions and assumptions organization’s make when creating a digital experience for its customers and employees.

Learning outcomes will include how to:

Avoid the loss from poor UX through a user-centered design approach

Better understand customers’ needs and provide a superior product experience

Increase customer satisfaction through good UX

Easily achieve good UX, if done right

“A good user experience is critical, considering organizations have reportedly lost more than $62 billion each year because of poor customer experiences,” Riaz said. “However, UX statistics show, even though most businesses are aware of the excellent ROI of usability testing and UX, they are not yet ready to commit to it. It does take time, money and effort. But it’s worth it. The impact goes beyond the digital experience and has a strong influence on overall customer satisfaction.”

To register and attend this live Ask an Expert episode, click on the event page link here.

What: Ask an Expert: The Hidden Cost of Bad UX – Why Does It Matter?

Experts: Imran Riaz, Vice President and Head of UX, System Soft Technologies, and Everett McKay, Principal, UX Design Edge

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 14, 2022

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $175 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.