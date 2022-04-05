Vituity Expands Partnership With Ascension at 21 Indiana Locations

CHICAGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vituity, a physician-led and -owned multispecialty healthcare company, is pleased to announce its expanded partnership with Ascension, including emergency medicine services at 21 locations in Indiana. Vituity will begin providing emergency services at 12 locations in April 2022, with nine additional locations planning to start operations in summer 2022.

The new service contract expands Vituity's successful relationship of jointly caring for Ascension patients. Today, Vituity delivers emergency medicine services in 16 Ascension facilities in Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland. This contract expansion marks the launch of emergency medicine services by Vituity in the state of Indiana within the health system and is an extension of the Vituity footprint within the state.

"As one of Indiana's largest health systems, Ascension St. Vincent brings emergency care close to home. Our emergency medicine and trauma teams make up a statewide network of experts that patients trust when it matters most. We are pleased to work alongside Vituity to shape the future of emergency medicine across the state," said Terry Metzger, Chief Operating Officer, Ascension St. Vincent.

"Vituity is honored to expand our relationship with Ascension, and we look forward to leveraging the resources and best practices we've cultivated across the country to deliver the best care for the benefit of these communities," said Theo Koury, MD, President, Vituity.

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been developing best practices to ensure hospitals can care for patients effectively. Vituity's acute care services engage providers and deliver an integrated care experience for patients through robust quality programs that emphasize local physician leadership, communication, and accountability. As a democratic partnership owned equitably by its practicing physicians, Vituity's unique structure allows for an atmosphere of collaboration, transparency, and innovation—where knowledge and ideas are shared across all practice lines, practice sites, and geographies.

Matt Stilson, MD, Vice President, Vituity East, is excited to expand on this partnership with Ascension: "I am proud to have our team positioned to deliver quality patient-centric care to patients and communities in Indiana. Our front-line-driven approach to care solutions and democratic principles as a physician-led organization is a perfect complement to Ascension's mission."

To learn more about Vituity's acute care services, please visit www.vituity.com/services or email solutions@vituity.com. To find your nearest Ascension St. Vincent ED, please visit getstvincentcare.com.

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, our nearly 5,000 doctors and clinicians care for 6.5 million patients each year across 450 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

Vituity's acute focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop front-line solutions for healthcare challenges that improve quality and have a direct positive impact on millions of lives nationwide.

Our services span the entire Acute Care Continuum, integrating emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, acute psychiatry, neurology, acute care surgery, telehealth, post-acute care, and outpatient medicine. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com.

Vituity PR Contact: John Hansen; john.hansen2@vituity.com

About Ascension St. Vincent

Ascension (www.ascension.org) is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As one of the leading nonprofit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2021, Ascension provided $2.3 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 150,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care—including 142 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities—in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension's own group purchasing organization.

