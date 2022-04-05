Greg Nicolls Joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Business Development

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Greg Nicolls will be joining the firm as Managing Director, Business Development. Mr. Nicolls will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nicolls’ addition follows several new hires at Vida, focused on sourcing, growing and servicing the firm’s expanding portfolio of client accounts.



“Greg is an important hire as we increase offerings to new investor groups,” said Mr. Wallace. “He has years of experience working with sophisticated investors and fund managers, which will be valuable in establishing the new relationships that will drive Vida’s growth over the next few years. I am excited to work with him in developing products that will leverage the unique investing talent at Vida.”

Mr. Nicolls added, “Vida’s current team, expanded platform, and focus on differentiated alternative solutions are well positioned for success in the current investment landscape. I am excited to join the firm at this pivotal inflection point of expansion and am eager to contribute to the firm’s growth moving forward.”

Mr. Nicolls brings over 15 years of industry experience to Vida. Prior to Vida, he worked at AIG First Principles, where he served as Managing Director, Business Development, serving institutional clients across private credit, public credit, real estate and multi-asset solutions. Before AIG, he worked at The Cambridge Strategy, most recently as Global Head of Marketing & Investor Relations. Mr. Nicolls has held additional leadership positions at Evercore Partners, WisdomTree Asset Management and Fidelity Investments. Mr. Nicolls earned a B.A. in History with a concentration in Constitutional & Business Law from Muhlenberg College.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $3.9 billion in assets under management across closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including life settlement funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance linked securities funds. Vida is the largest independent life settlements manager in the space and the third largest overall. Further, Vida’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magna Life Settlements, Inc., has been in the top group of secondary market purchasers over the past three years. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com.

Media Contacts

For Vida Capital:

Stephen Kirkwood

512-744-1040

For RedBird Capital Partners:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

646-569-5897

For Reverence Capital Partners:

Steven Lipin

Gladstone Place Partners

212-230-5930