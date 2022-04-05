Urjanet Launches Utility Cloud to Enhance Utility Data Automation and Storage

ATLANTA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urjanet, Inc. , the leader in utility data aggregation, recently announced the launch of its new flagship platform, Utility Cloud, a utility data solution that offers simplified and automated access to credentialed utility account information.



Accessing, organizing, and aggregating quality utility data continues to be a challenge for many companies. Urjanet has been helping businesses to overcome that challenge for years by delivering utility bill data in a standardized format. The development of Utility Cloud builds on that ability and offers new capabilities.

With the launch of Utility Cloud, Urjanet is connecting thousands of business and residential utility accounts across the globe in one solution. This universal access to utility data delivers sustainability reporting, energy consumption, utility bill data, and bill images on-demand, allowing businesses to become more efficient, reduce energy spending, and aggregate quality data for ESG reporting. Ultimately, on-demand access to this information will empower businesses to achieve their goals surrounding environmental reporting and energy management.

“We are always evaluating how we can provide a better solution to our customers. With Utility Cloud, we’ve developed a solution that allows Urjanet to continue adapting as the market shifts and our customers’ needs evolve,” said Sanjoy Malik, CEO of Urjanet. “Going forward, our customers’ data will be available on-demand in one central location, simplifying their utility data access even more. This one-of-a-kind platform will help organizations streamline very manual and expensive business processes associated with organizing bills from all over the world.”

“As a certified Urjanet partner, the Urjanet data service has been essential in helping our clients accurately measure their carbon footprint and drive their sustainability and net-zero goals,” said Syed Huda, Chief Technology Officer at EnergyWatch. “Through the revolutionary technology of the Utility Cloud platform, we now have the ability to further automate the aggregation of this utility data and deliver more precise, customized sustainability and carbon reporting — effectively unlocking the ability to meet today’s sustainability reporting standards. Utility Cloud allows our clients to produce stronger ESG reports, drive higher returns, build brand reputation and, most importantly, fuel long-term sustainability.”

The Utility Cloud is an API platform capable of delivering the meter-level usage and expense data companies need for energy cost savings, sustainability efforts, and ESG reporting. Currently, many enterprises are manually gathering this information from several disparate sources, leading to inefficiencies and errors.

“Many companies still rely on manual data processing for their sustainability, energy and day-to-day bill pay activities. All too often this means late-data, wrong-data, and wasted expense,” said Ed English, Urjanet’s Chief Product Officer. “Companies of all types deserve a better solution, and Utility Cloud delivers it.”

About Urjanet

Founded in 2010, Urjanet is the world’s leading utility data aggregator, delivering data from nearly 10,000 utility, telecom, and cable providers across 52 countries. Utility data solves global challenges, from sustainability reporting and energy management for accountable climate action to utility bill management, and even financial services challenges for the underbanked. Urjanet’s cloud-based platform, Utility Cloud, provides a secure and scalable way for businesses of all kinds to access credential-based data. To learn more, visit urjanet.com.