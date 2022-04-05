Second Century Ventures Announces 17 Companies for 2022 REACH Scale-up Program

Chicago, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, announced today the acceptance of 17 companies to the 2022 REACH and REACH Commercial programs. Launched in 2013, this marks the tenth cohort focused on solutions for the residential sector and the fourth cohort dedicated to scaling solutions for commercial real estate.

“The innovative companies that have come out of the REACH program over the years have had a dramatic effect on the real estate landscape,” said SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “The influence of technology in this industry is undeniable and the entrepreneurs in REACH continue to redefine our understanding of what is achievable today. We are so excited to work hand-in-hand with these pioneering companies to ensure that Realtors® remain at the forefront of the real estate industry.”

Companies selected for the 2022 program represent a diverse range of solutions across the real estate ecosystem, including innovations in inspection, appraisal, fractional property ownership, lead generation, due diligence, underwriting and tenant retention, among others. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $200 million in funding and represent a combined valuation of $1.4 billion.

“This year marks multiple significant milestones in NAR and Second Century Ventures’ legacy of innovation,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “Not only are we celebrating the depth of a 180-plus company strong portfolio and the continued expansion of the REACH program, but we are also scaling some of the most ground-breaking technologies the industry has witnessed to date. The 2022 NAR REACH and REACH commercial programs represent the top new companies in property technology, whose teams are as talented as the innovation they deliver.”

Companies accepted to the 2022 REACH and REACH Commercial programs are as follows:

REACH 2022

Courted : Professional networking platform empowering agents to make better data-driven marketing, hiring and referral decisions.

Fractional: Collaborative, full-service, community-driven real estate investing marketplace.

Inspectify: Applies the latest technology to make inspectors more proficient and effective.

leadPops: All-in-one solution to drive traffic, boost SEO and increase both volume and quality of leads.

PLACE: All-in-one platform for top producers delivering unparalleled consumer experiences.

Perchwell: Unifies real-time market analysis, listing data, seamless client collaboration and reporting.

Reggora: Appraisal management platform delivering unprecedented efficiency and agility.

Revive: Brings certainty to the renovation experience to homeowners across the nation.

REACH Commercial 2022

Arx City: Underwriting and market intelligence platform to source and evaluate optimal development projects.

B-Line: Facility management and emergency alert platform empowering owners and occupants safe return to work.

CREtelligent: Innovative due diligence solutions, analytics, and professional insights for commercial real estate acquisitions.

LeaseUp: Collaborative commercial real estate platform for brokers to manage projects, create polished output for clients and centralize communication.

Matrix Rental Solutions: Universal rental application platform built to deliver efficiency and inclusivity for renters and landlords.

SPACKLE: Connects service providers with commercial occupiers to manage and fulfill maintenance and improvement requests.

Stake: Empowers renters’ savings journey through cash back and financial tips, enhancing tenant retention and financial stability.

STRATAFOLIO: Streamlined commercial property management platform to save time, increase profits and reduce manual work.

WhoseYourLandlord: Turns resident reviews into operational insights helping home providers increase resident retention and satisfaction.

The REACH program is led by Executive Director Kia Nejatian, and the REACH Commercial program is led by Executive Director Bob Gillespie. REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit https://nar-reach.com.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.