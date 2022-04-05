Leaders: Uber, ORAGIN Foods, Sundial Growers, and XTM; Visionary CEOs Advancing New Market Trends In Mobility, Fintech, and Plant-Based Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) CEO Zach George: “Sundial’s Business Transformation Now Yielding Powerful Results”

“...We're pleased to announce Sundial's first ever quarter with positive results for both Adjusted EBITDA and net earnings. These results reflect the initial impact of the business transformation, led by Sundial's team over the last 10 months, as we focused on the continued improvement of our cultivation practices, and the accretive edition of the SpiritLeaf retail network. Despite the sustained challenges facing Canadian industry participants, our financial position has never been stronger...The acquisition of Inner Spirit Holdings, which we referred to as SpiritLeaf, has expanded the Company's cannabis operations to include a retail component. The October announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Alcanna is another important step in the development of our integrated business model. We believe that we have hit a point of maximum retrenchment in our cultivation and production activities during the Third Quarter. Our relentless focus on improvement in our cultivation activities, including the refinement of our processes, as well as numerous cost reduction initiatives has resulted in exciting improvements in product quality, potency, cost structure, and gross margin. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen our results and potency yield in terpene improved month after month, hitting all-time best results for cultivation in the Third Quarter….Through our two-pillared strategy, we're looking to build a consistently profitable and scalable business, delivering free cash flow within the 2022 calendar year….”

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/16/sundial-growers-inc-sndl-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

Watch ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

Watch ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

March 23 - OGGFF appoints Matthew Merson to the Company’s Advisory Board to support growth and expansion of the Company’s Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") division. Mr. Merson is an industry executive with over 30 years of leadership roles with some of the most recognized food and beverage brands including dairy giant Danone, Coca-Cola, Glaceau, sustainable water brand Boxed Water, leading coconut water brand ZICO, and most recently, plant-based poultry company Simulate, owner of the popular brand NUGGS. Under Mr. Merson’s sales leadership, Simulate has obtained listings in over 10,000 U.S. stores including Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO: “People Eager to Move Around as Pandemic Eases”

“...Our results continued to demonstrate both how eager people are to move around their cities as restrictions ease up, and how Delivery has become an important day -- important part of their daily lives. Gross bookings of $25.9 billion came in at the high end of our guidance range, with MAPCs of 118 million, reaching an all-time high. Continued strong execution by our team delivered $86 million of adjusted EBITDA, nicely above our guidance range…A couple of our growth initiatives across the Company: Our advertising business ended the year with around $225 million in run rate revenue, well above the $100 million target we laid out earlier this year. While much of the attention has sponsor listing for Uber Eats, we have a road map to build a much broader business, including in Mobility. We also closed the acquisition of Drizly during the quarter, which will be a nice addition to our advertising efforts. Our new verticals businesses, which includes grocery, alcohol, convenience and other non-restaurant efforts, grew nearly 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 on an organic basis, reaching a best month ever in December. We continue to make progress in improving non-restaurant merchant selection in the U.S. And as a result, the U.S. grew at 3x the rate of our global new verticals business during the quarter…”

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/10/uber-technologies-inc-nyse-uber-q4-2021-results/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7