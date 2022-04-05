Resthaven Announces Grand Opening of the River Place—Senior Living Redefined

HOLLAND, Mich., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resthaven has served the Holland community for more than 75 years, continually evolving its outlook and offerings to keep up with the needs of seniors. The River Place, one of two Life Plan Communities developed by Resthaven, is the first of its kind in the lakeshore region. The second, The Farmstead, will open in 2023. Strong advocates for seniors' health and well-being and committed to giving seniors their best lives, Resthaven has seen firsthand a shift in how seniors view their retirement years. Seniors want to be engaged and have rich life experiences, and they expect to be involved in a lot of activities—and be close where it's all happening. The River Place is a direct response to that mindset.

"At The River Place, we can live a Senior lifestyle that allows us more time for recreation and living life to the fullest," say Dave and Donna Hupe, current residents. "We are now able to put aside homeowner responsibilities and focus the extra time on us. The River Place exemplifies a place that was created with the primary focus on those who live there."

Imagine bright, modern, step- and maintenance-free apartment living with amenities galore and plenty of opportunities to socialize and visit favorite downtown shops and restaurants. That's The River Place. By design, it only has 21 units, so residents can get to know their neighbors and enjoy a tight-knit setting. It's also just steps away from the farmer's market, park, movie theater, and more.

"We love the modern feel Resthaven has given to The River Place," say Dave and Donna. "They have created an environment for Seniors that is quite appealing. From the beautifully equipped kitchens to the walk-in shower, The River Place provides a 'young feeling' and yet still takes into consideration the needs of Seniors."

As a Life Plan Community, The River Place focuses on lifestyle, relationships, and physical and emotional wellbeing. There's an on-site fitness center, a lounge, and a top-level gathering space, plus learning programs, scheduled activities, and shuttled outings to local events. What's more, residents of The River Place can get priority access to Resthaven's continuum of care, which includes assisted living, long-term nursing care, memory care, rehabilitation, and home care. This option for added support that seniors might need now or expect to need in the future offers great peace of mind and is part of what makes The River Place so different.

After 1.5 years of construction, Resthaven is ready to unveil The River Place. After undergoing a brand update and strategic restructuring last fall, they're now poised to be the strong leaders and innovators the senior care realm needs today.

