Bio Minerals NV & Growve Partner to Increase BioSil Reach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Minerals NV, a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and production of its patented collagen accelerating beauty brand, BioSil®, and Growve, an industry leader specializing in acquiring, operating and growing world-class health & wellness brands, today announced a partnership in which Growve will manage BioSil's USA portfolio.

BioSil, a longtime staple in health food stores, is the most productive brand in the collagen category according to the latest Nielsen data, delivering 180% more sales per unit than the average brand. The global collagen market is expected to reach $16.7 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9%, according to Grand View Research.

BioSil is backed by over $18 million spent in "Gold Standard" clinical studies, a key differentiator. Its uniquely effective ch-OSA® complex is clinically proven to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, thicken hair, strengthen nails, and improve bone and joint health.

"We believe that scientifically based wellness solutions will continue to lead the charge in beauty," said Bio Minerals NV CEO Geert Wirtz. "We know this is driving the growth in collagen. BioSil, clinically proven to help generate and protect your own collagen, has been on the forefront of clean beauty for years. With Growve as a new strategic partner, we look forward to bringing BioSil to more people to help them look and feel their best."

"Growve continues to experience fast growth with brands we've either acquired or organically grown, and this partnership adds another well-known and respected brand to our omnichannel portfolio," said Growve CEO Dave Bunch. "Bio Minerals NV and BioSil bring a distinguished heritage of scientific research that sets the brand apart. We are positioned to meet the increasing wellness demand wherever that is, and we look forward to deploying our sales and marketing resources to help BioSil achieve unprecedented growth."

About Bio Minerals NV

For over 25 years, Bio Minerals NV has invested in clinical research to support the body's powerful natural mechanisms for producing and protecting three key proteins: collagen, elastin and keratin. The Belgium-based pharmaceutical company specializes in the development and production of BioSil®, its category-leading, specialty nutraceutical brand. BioSil contains the patented, exclusive ingredient ch-OSA®, making it the most clinically proven supplement to help protect and generate your own collagen. As a science-based organization, Bio Minerals NV has backed that claim with over $18 million spent on multiple "Gold Standard" clinical studies. Learn more at http://www.biosil.beauty/us-en.

About Growve

We Bring Brands to Life . . . Let Us Invest In Yours.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Growve specializes in acquiring, operating and growing world-class brands in the supplements & active nutrition, home & leisure, beauty & personal care, lifestyle foods, and pet care & nutrition verticals. Growve's team of 1,000+ derives its value from aggregating brands and driving growth through omnichannel sales, marketing expertise and creative services. The Company's portfolio includes 30 brands and thousands of unique products. Learn more at growve.com.

For Media:

Jason Jones

Chief Experience Officer, Growve

jjones@growve.com

801-999-1174

For Retail Sales Information:

Pat McCullough

Executive Vice President of Sales, Growve

pat@growve.com

Related Images











Image 1: BioSil & Growve Announce Strategic Partnership





Growve to Manage BioSil's USA Portfolio









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment