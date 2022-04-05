Adhesives and Sealants Market Experiencing Significant Growth Opportunities | Here’s Why - MDC Research

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesives & Sealants Market by type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Adhesives & Sealants Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Adhesives & Sealants Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Adhesives & Sealants Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Adhesives & Sealants Market.





Adhesives & Sealants Market By Applications

Adhesive market by application is segmented into paper & packaging, construction, furniture, automotive, footwear and others. Automobile segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rise in demand for increased fuel efficiency by reducing vehicle weight. Moreover, growing demand for automobile from emerging economies is another factor propelling the market growth.

Sealants market by application is segmented into construction, automotive, packaging and others. In 2018, the market was led by packaging application. Sealants are used to maintain the packaging of the product throughout the value chain. The market is driven owing to growing flexible packaging market.

Adhesives & Sealants Market By Region

By region, Asia Pacific emerged as the clear leader in adhesives and sealants market and is anticipated to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, infrastructural development, growing automotive & electronics industries, rise in purchasing power of the consumer are the factors driving the growth of the adhesives and sealants market in Asia Pacific region. North America is another major market for sealants. The market is mainly driven by growing infrastructural activities in U.S, and rising demand from various end use industries. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials is another factor propelling the market growth.

Adhesives & Sealants Market Leader

To enhance their market share and geographical reach market leaders are adopting mergers and acquisition strategy. Handful of prominent players accounts for the significant share of the market while the remaining market is highly fragmented. Consolidation is anticipated to continue over the next seven years. Some of the prominent players present in this market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller, Huntsman International LLC , 3M Company, Ashland Inc. and Akzo Nobel N.V. among others.





In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

253 – Pages



Sealant market by product type is segmented into silicone, polyurethane, acrylic sealants, polyvinyl acetate and others. In 2021, the market was led by silicone segment. This segment is gaining popularity owing to its high flexibility and high temperature resistance. Growth is anticipated to fastest from acrylic sealants segment over the forecast period. Owing to its excellent adhesion properties it is significantly used in construction, automobile, and consumer applications.







Key Questions Answered

What is the ecosystem of the Adhesives & Sealants Market t?

Who are the prominent/new players?

What is the growth strategy of players in the Adhesives & Sealants Market market?

What are the end-user applications?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Adhesives & Sealants Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.



Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Adhesives & Sealants Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Adhesives & Sealants Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Adhesives & Sealants Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

