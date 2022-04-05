AQUIS RESTORES PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY TO 29 PRIMARY AHUs AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Orlando, Florida, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQUIS, a national provider of air handling unit (AHU) refurbishment and optimization services, delivered its innovative Coil and Tube Restoration process to Howard University Hospital, improving the building’s cooling capacity and providing an opportunity for measurable energy savings.

Founded over 145 years ago, Howard University Hospital is a private, nonprofit 300-bed hospital and Level 1 Trauma Center based in Washington, D.C. The hospital has outgrown its capabilities to effectively serve the community and will be replaced in the next six to seven years. In the interim, a solution was needed to address aging and poorly performing AHUs. The main building houses 29 AHUs, all being approximately 50 years old. These air handlers serve Operating Rooms, Intensive Care Units, patient rooms and administrative offices. Priority was given to nine (9) AHUs serving the hospital’s OR’s and ICU’s.

“AQUIS’ Coil & Tube Restoration process aided Howard University Hospital in reclaiming a significant portion of the lost coil capacity by increasing heat exchange effectiveness and airflow across the cooling coils, which ultimately led to measurable energy savings. The increased airflow also assisted the hospital in exceeding the minimum air changes per hour required for critical spaces. This is an ideal solution for facilities looking to improve IAQ, recover lost system capacity or reduce a building’s energy consumption as effectively as possible without wanting to invest in expensive replacement projects,” said Shashaank Singh, AQUIS’ Energy Engineer.

AQUIS addressed the nine (9) priority AHUS, as well as conducted an Energy Study on two (2) of them. Upon completion of the Energy Study, total cooling capacity increased by 14% on average, as well as a 10% increase in airflow, which translated to upwards of 21% in energy and cost savings plus a ROI of less than one year. In addition, ATP Testing revealed 100% reduction in microbial growth post restoration. The compelling results allowed the hospital to secure funding for Phase II of the project and gave AQUIS the go-ahead to perform Coil and Tube restoration on the remaining 20 AHUs.

“The number one takeaway for me after working with AQUIS was peace of mind – not only for me, but for our internal stakeholders as well. Air distribution has been great – not too hot or too cold. You can see the immediate impact; the data do not lie. The project went flawlessly from start to finish, and a week after the project was completed, we passed our air exchange rate tests with flying colors.” said William Appling, Director of Facility Management Services of Howard University Hospital.

