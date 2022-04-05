NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

April 5, 2022

Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 28, 2022 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Jessica Uhl* 31 March 2022 SHELL (AMS) 308.24 EUR 24.91 Jessica Uhl* 31 March 2022 SHEL ADS (NYSE) 249.19 USD 55.47 Harry Brekelmans 31 March 2022 SHELL (AMS) 866.16 EUR 24.91 Ronan Cassidy 31 March 2022 SHEL (LSE) 1,917.93 GBP 20.95 Donny Ching 31 March 2022 SHELL (AMS) 2,179.81 EUR 24.91 Ed Daniels 31 March 2022 SHEL (LSE) 230.12 GBP 20.95 Wael Sawan 31 March 2022 SHELL (AMS) 1,044.13 EUR 24.91 Huibert Vigeveno 31 March 2022 SHELL (AMS) 476.58 EUR 24.91 Zoe Yujnovich 31 March 2022 SHELL (AMS) 466.78 EUR 24.91

* Effective from April 1, 2022, Jessica Uhl ceased to be a PDMR following her stepping down from the role of CFO of Shell plc on March 31, 2022. Jessica Uhl is included in this disclosure as she was a PDMR at the time the shares were acquired.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 24.91 Volume 308.24 Total 7,678.26 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



308.24

24.91

7,678.26 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares (SHEL) Identification Code US7802593050 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency USD Price 55.47 Volume 249.19 Total 13,822.57 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



249.19

55.47

13,822.57 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction New York





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 24.91 Volume 866.16 Total 21,576.05 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



866.16

24.91

21,576.05 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency GBP Price 20.95 Volume 1,917.93 Total 40,180.63 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,917.93

20.95

40,180.63 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 24.91 Volume 2,179.81 Total 54,299.07 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



2,179.81

24.91

54,299.07 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ed Last Name(s) Daniels 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency GBP Price 20.95 Volume 230.12 Total 4,821.01 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



230.12

20.95

4,821.01 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 24.91 Volume 1,044.13 Total 26,009.28 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,044.13

24.91

26,009.28 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 24.91 Volume 476.58 Total 11,871.61 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



476.58

24.91

11,871.61 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Zoe Last Name(s) Yujnovich 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Currency EUR Price 24.91 Volume 466.78 Total 11,627.49 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



466.78

24.91

11,627.49 Date of transaction 31/03/2022 Place of transaction Amsterdam



