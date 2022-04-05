Play and Create Without Compromise: Elgato Launches Next-Generation HD60 X Capture Card

FREMONT, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato (NASDAQ:CRSR), a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today announced the launch of HD60 X, a powerful new external capture card. Sporting state-of-the-art specs and seamless compatibility with the newest generation of game consoles, HD60 X equips anyone to stream and record their gameplay in the highest quality without limitations.



Building on the acclaimed HD60 S+, HD60 X features all-new architecture with rear ports to keep cables out of sight. The palm-sized, plug-and-play device connects to a console and sends video to both a gaming display and PC. You can then play high-fidelity games while livestreaming to Twitch or YouTube in Full HD 1080p60 quality, while simultaneously recording 1080p60 HDR10 footage to your hard drive. Instant Gameview technology syncs your broadcast with your gameplay, allowing you to monitor your capture feed with ultra-low latency.

"User-generated gaming content is one of the biggest entertainment vehicles in the world," said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. "We’ve pioneered the proliferation of this content for 10 years now. Our game capture solutions span three console generations and have powered hundreds of millions of uploads and livestreams. Today, we’re thrilled to launch yet another definitive capture solution for the latest generation of game consoles."

HD60 X ushers in state-of-the-art passthrough technology for capturing your gameplay without compromising your next-gen gaming experience, so the latest PlayStation and Xbox titles can be enjoyed to the fullest in 4K60 HDR10 quality. HD60 X also features cutting-edge Variable Refresh Rate passthrough for ultra-smooth gaming without lag, stuttering, or screen tearing on compatible VRR displays. For competitive players with high-frame-rate monitors, HD60 X offers lightning-fast HFR passthrough for fast-paced gaming in 1080p240 or 1440p120.

4K Capture Utility (4KCU), Elgato’s powerful yet easy-to-use game capture software, is custom-built for creators looking to record without limitations. 4KCU captures all content – gameplay, cutscenes, soundtrack, chat – in high-resolution 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 quality with pristine 48kHz audio. If 4KCU is not set to record, Flashback Recording automatically caches several hours of gameplay so you can slide back in time to capture retroactively. Live Commentary enables you to save your voice as a separate track and adjust levels on the fly. To record while broadcasting live, Stream Link technology outputs HD60 X’s native feed to 4KCU and third-party broadcast software like OBS Studio, so you can record clean, clutter-free gameplay while streaming with overlays, alerts, etc.

Gameplay recordings are saved directly to your hard drive in space-saving HEVC format. 4KCU’s Library enables convenient file management tools, including Smart Folders to find and group recordings based on your search criteria. Files may be exported as AAF files for immediate editing in software such as Adobe Premiere or Vegas Pro.

Fully compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and dual-PC setups, HD60 X makes it possible for creators to capture gameplay in the highest quality without compromising their next-gen gaming experience.

About CORSAIR & Elgato

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In 2018, CORSAIR acquired Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators. With decades of experience in video technology, Elgato engineers premium capture cards, studio controllers and accessories that empower anyone to produce professional content for worldwide audiences on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Together, CORSAIR and Elgato offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products for gamers and creators alike.

