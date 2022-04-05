WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES SELECTED AS 2022 HONOREE BY ASSOCIATION FOR CORPORATE GROWTH NEW JERSEY

Tinton Falls, NJ, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as an honoree for the ACG NJ 2022 Corporate Growth Award. With $230 million in annual revenues, World’s innovative business model and unique industry processes have supported 682% growth since 2018 and have catapulted the firm up industry rankings charts in recent years.

“We are proud to be recognized for our business innovation and growth strategies that ultimately enable our central core value tenet — our commitment to excellence for our clients and partners,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO of World. “Providing a superior experience in today’s market means we need to be open, flexible and always ready to take risks and leverage new trends. It is gratifying to be recognized as a leader amongst our peers for our ability to exemplify innovation, excellence, and corporate growth.”

“The Selection Committee had a very difficult decision to make with all the exceptional, high-quality firms that participated in this year’s nomination process,” said MJ Jolda, Principal at CMO+Company and Event Co-Chair of the ACG NJ 2022 Corporate Growth Conference & Awards. “The CEOs of the six companies being honored will share their insights and real-life experiences about leading innovation for sustained excellence and corporate growth at the May 5, 2022, half-day event being held from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon at The Palace at Somerset Park, Somerset, N.J.”

World CEO, Rick Eknoian, will be presenting at the conference that recognizes some of the most successful middle market companies in N.J. with annual revenues between $5 million and $500 million.

For more information about the ACG NJ 2022 Corporate Growth Conference & Awards program, please visit their website at www.acg.org/newjersey.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from 170 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.