Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 5 April 2022

Effective from 5 April 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 5 April 2022 to 5 July 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030494935, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 5 April 2022: 0.2890% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 April 2022

Effective from 7 April 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 April 2022 to 7 July 2022:

Uncapped bonds

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 April 2022: 2.5300% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 7 April 2022: 2.5600% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

