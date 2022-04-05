Spordle and Hockey Canada team up for multi-year partnership agreement

English French

MONTREAL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spordle is proud to announce that Hockey Canada has selected its company to become to new supplier for its universal registration platform.



The platform is built to offer a revised and improved user experience for families and registrars. The tool will support more than 3,500 local hockey associations, which count over 750,000 participants who annually participate in Hockey Canada’s sanctioned programs throughout the country. The platform launched in June 2021 and has processed over $200 million in registration fees across the country so far. The objective of developing HCR 3.0 was to make everyday users tasks easier while having a bilingual support team available seven days a week and offering a personalized experience at all times for members and staff. Over 4,000 registrars/users have been trained and are in operation coast to coast. The platform connects with third-party platforms such as Coach.ca and Respect in Sports.

As part of the same partnership, Spordle returns to the hockey community by becoming a National Marketing Partner with Hockey Canada. Spordle is pleased to donate to the Hockey Canada Foundation on every registration across the country.

“We are extremely proud and honored to have been selected by Hockey Canada”, said Lyno T. Cote, President and CEO at Spordle. “This partnership will not only help the hockey community with their registrations, but we also give back to the world of hockey through our marketing partnership with the Hockey Canada Foundation. We are pleased to contribute to the health of sport, which is part of our mission. We feel that this is the recognition of the work that our team has done since our start in 2011.”

“The Spordle platform has done a lot in the last years to help amateur sports across the country”, said Pat McLaughlin, Senior Vice President at Hockey Canada. “This partnership will provide a better experience, customer focus and allow us to give back to hockey by giving to our Foundation. We are honored to be associated with such leaders who believe in amateur sports and want it to grow.”

Like other programs part of Hockey Canada: NHL/NHLPA First Shift and Hockey Canada Assists Funds, the association between Spordle and Hockey Canada will be able to help kids to grow our game and assuring they have fun with our sport.

About Spordle

Founded in 2009, Spordle was first and foremost born from a passion for sport and a healthy respect for the values associated with its practice. The company develops and provides a sports management ERP to create, grow, and manage top-tier sports experiences. The platform helps major sports federations, clubs, associations, teams, leagues, and tournaments to manage efficiently on one Integrated Sports Management Platform. These organizations are also part of the Spordle Network, the largest network of sports websites that reaches millions of unique monthly visitors in Canada. For more information on Spordle, please visit Spordle.com or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada is the governing body for hockey in Canada and a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), with a membership through its 13 member associations of over 750,000 players, coaches, and officials. Hockey Canada is a not-for-profit organization that creates leading-edge hockey development programs for its members to deliver in communities across Canada; provides consistent rules and regulations and various other membership services from coast to coast to coast; manages numerous regional, national and international hockey championships and events; and leads the operation of all teams that represent Canada in international competition. Hockey Canada’s mission is to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About Hockey Canada Foundation

The Hockey Canada Foundation (HCF) was founded in 2000 and is a registered non-profit that operates hand-in-hand with Hockey Canada to fulfill its mission. The HCF provides secure, sustainable, long-term funding to support the future development of the game through the delivery of a wide range of programs by Hockey Canada. The Foundation relies on donations to establish and grow a selection of endowment and general-purpose funds to help ensure Canada remains at the forefront of developing and promoting amateur hockey. Canadians who want to give back to the game can do so knowing their gift will have an impact for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3090ea89-783c-4d55-a8df-0e30a35fb98c