Fly Ash Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 13.8 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Rising number of residential constructions in rural & urban areas of the world is boosting the demand for fly ash



ALBANY, N.Y., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fly ash market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, according analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Fly ash is being utilized for a wide range of purposes, including structural fills, cement & concrete, waste stabilization, road construction, and mining. As a result, the global fly ash market is expected to experience prominent sales prospects during the forecast period, notes a study by TMR.

The fly ash market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to gain lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years, owing to many factors such as rise in application of fly ash in varied applications. Including waste stabilization and road constructions in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific fly ash market is expected to be driven by industrial, economic, and infrastructural growth of many emerging economies in the region.

Fly Ash Market: Key Findings

Many companies operating in the construction industry are increasing the adoption of fly ash in place of Portland cement, owing to its ability to provide different advantages such as ease of pumping of concrete, segregation, and improved strength. Rising preference for this product in the global construction industry is fueling the expansion avenues in the global fly ash market, according to TMR report.

Government bodies of several nations are increasing initiatives to promote the use of fly ash in different end-uses due to its environment-friendly nature. Rise in use of fly ash is one of the important factors that make coal combustion more environment-friendly, as it decreases the burden of the byproduct disposal in landfills. This, in turn, is driving the growth opportunities in the global fly ash market.

Regulatory authorities of several emerging nations across the globe are focusing on their infrastructure development due to rising population. Hence, they are increasing investments in varied projects including the residential constructions in the rural and urban areas. In addition, they are concentrating on road development activities. Owing to these factors, the global fly ash market is projected to gain a valuation of US$ 13.8 Bn by 2031, states research report by TMR.



Fly Ash Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in demand for cement due to rising number of construction projects across the globe is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the fly ash market

Rise in use of fly ash formulations in different engineering applications, specifically for highway constructions, is propelling the market

Increase in product use in pipe re-lining and rise in construction of roller compacted concrete dam and embankments are driving the sales prospects in the global fly ash market



Fly Ash Market: Competition Landscape

Major players operating in the global fly ash market are utilizing varied strategic moves such as joint ventures, collaborations, and mergers in order to maintain their leading market positions

Several companies engaged in the development of fly ash are investing heavily in R&D projects in order to launch innovative products as well as to improve the quality of their products

Fly Ash Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

Boral Ltd.

Waste Management, Inc.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Separation Technologies LLC.

Charah, LLC.

Salt River Materials Group

Cement Australia Pty Limited

Duromar, Inc

Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.

Tarmac Holdings Limited (A Subsidiary of CRH Plc.)



Fly Ash Market Segmentation

Type

Class C

Class F

Application

Cement & Concrete

Structural Fills

Mining

Waste Stabilization

Road Construction

Others (including Agriculture and Water Treatment)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



