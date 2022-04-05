Sterilization Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030 | MDC Research

Pune, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterilization equipment market is driven by increasing investments in healthcare and research facilities for obtaining contamination free environment and equipment. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding diseases and infections caused as a result of non-sterile conditions has been crucial in contributing to the rising demand for sterilization equipment. Similarly, increasing number of surgeries worldwide has been crucial in contributing to the growth of sterile equipment market. However, stringent rules and several other regulatory scenarios are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

The global sterilization equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of sterilization equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global sterilization equipment market in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing R&D projects, increasing adoption of latest technologies, increased funding from both private and public organizations and several others. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as rise in medical tourism, rising population, increasing number of surgeries and highly advance hospital infrastructure have been crucial in contributing to the growth of the global sterilization market.

The prominent players in the global sterilization equipment market are Sterigenics U.S., LLC, Cantel Medical. , Belimed, 3M , Getinge AB, STERIS plc., Sterile Technologies, Inc. , Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Andersen Products, Inc., and SAKURA SI CO., LTD.





North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

