Gravity Diagnostics Announces Partnership with the Cincinnati Reds Under Its New Consumer Health Company, Gravity+

Covington, KY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics, recently named Greater Cincinnati's fastest-growing company, proudly announces the official sponsorship of the Cincinnati Reds under the banner of its innovative, new consumer company, Gravity+.

Set to launch in late summer of 2022, Gravity+ will bring a customized healthcare and testing experience to consumers who want to take control of their health. Gravity+ includes a growing portfolio of innovative home health testing products delivered in a simple intuitive platform customized for health-conscious consumers who want to own their health agenda.

The founding team of Tony Remington and Julie Brazil chose the Cincinnati Reds partnership to help kick off the new venture. “Gravity+ is excited to partner with the Cincinnati Reds through the 2024 season, including sponsoring this summer’s 4th of July fireworks, which will be a celebration of the team, our employees, and the greater Cincinnati area,” said Julie Brazil, Gravity’s founder.

“You can’t talk about Greater Cincinnati without talking about the Reds. The organization is such a beloved institution in the region and the team's popularity continues to span multiple generations of die-hard fans,” said Brazil. “There are a lot of Reds fans on the team here at Gravity who are very excited about this news.”

“Our passion for the community drove us to perform close to 4 million COVID-19 tests, through our lab operation and drive-thru testing sites,” said Tony Remington, Gravity’s other founder. “Now with that same passion we are expanding our business with Gravity+ right alongside the Reds, our esteemed, hometown team.”

“The Gravity Way has always been about supporting our employees and making a difference in our communities, and it will be the same for Gravity+. It’s a vision that we share with the Reds organization and a key reason for this sponsorship,” said Remington. "Stay tuned for more on Gravity+ later this summer.”

About Gravity Diagnostics and Gravity+

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. Gravity Diagnostics is an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise.

Gravity+ is transforming health through a foundation in lab-based science, innovative home testing products and a simple, intuitive experience that empowers consumers to own their health. With Gravity+ we connect consumers and organizations to the health insights they need to help everyone live healthier lives.

Gravity Diagnostics and Gravity+ have experienced a 900% increase in workspace, a tenfold increase in employment and proudly serve consumers, private practices, medical institutions, universities and Fortune 500 companies.

