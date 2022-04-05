Satellite Monitoring Technology adds Value to Agro-Consultancy Services, states EOS Data Analytics

Menlo Park, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern agriculture faces an unprecedented challenge — feeding the ever-growing world population, which is projected to reach 9.9 billion people by 2050. Along with rising African and Latin American farming markets, the countries with originally powerful agricultural industries also keep boosting their production capacity. The US is one of those countries whose vast lands with fertile soils favorable for crop cultivation give immense opportunities to farms of different sizes. The experts assume that more than two million agribusinesses, including agro-consultancies, will reside in the US in 2022.

Carrying out the responsible mission of providing food to humanity, farmers aren’t alone in their struggle for higher yields — agricultural consultancies armored with their practical experience and high-end technologies are here to help. Agtech innovations will greatly facilitate farming operations, empowering agricultural consultants to provide more effective services.

EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, offers agro-consultancies satellite-based precision agriculture solutions they can include in their offerings and achieve better results with the clients.

Each client has specific challenges an agro-consultant has to deal with. Unfortunately, it isn’t rare for consultants to encounter various hurdles complicating the desired results. Very often, they just lack data for giving relevant recommendations. Also, without remote access to clients’ fields, consultants have to conduct time-consuming scouting to investigate problem areas and detect crop issues or retrieve information from different sources to comprehensively picture fields’ yielding ability. All these factors are aggravated by high market competition and limited resources for promoting consulting services, leading to unstable customer flow.

Thus, it’s fair to say that agro-consultancies critically need access to reliable farm information to deliver their clients the best services. EOS Crop Monitoring, an online satellite-based precision agriculture platform for near-real-time field monitoring by EOS Data Analytics, provides agro-consultants with accurate data retrieved from satellite imagery and analyzed by AI and machine learning. The platform allows to control vegetation growth, water stress, weather risks, soil moisture, the concentration of soil nutrients, and get insights into many other aspects indispensable to consider when growing crops.



The benefits of satellite-based remote sensing in Agriculture. Image: EOS Data Analytics

Besides existing crop monitoring solutions, EOS Data Analytics is currently working on the EOS SAT project — the agro-focused satellite constellation made up of seven optical satellites to deliver high-quality imagery analytics for agricultural needs.

The first satellite will be delivered into low Earth orbit in 2022, followed by six within 2023-2024. Being the first company to launch the agro-oriented constellation among those employing remote sensing technologies in their products, EOS Data Analytics aims at covering the whole data production vertical, from obtaining and processing the satellite imagery to ready-to-use analytics solutions designed specifically for farmers.



“By launching the EOS SAT constellation, we ensure our customers access to satellite imagery with much higher resolution and more frequent revisits of the target area than open-source data. Our ultimate goal is to provide users with the solution they can be confident in — high-quality satellite images processed with mathematical algorithms to help agrarians have the yields they strive to achieve,” says Rim Elijah, VP of Sales at EOS Data Analytics.



Among the diverse EOS Crop Monitoring features that might be particularly useful for agricultural consultants are vegetation indices that help define crop conditions, timely address the existing problems and prevent risks threatening crops, weather forecast and historical data, scouting tasks, zoning for differential nutrition application, team management, and field rating board.

“To understand crop growing problems and give relevant advice, agro-consultants gather lots of information and do analytical jobs to get a 360-degree picture of the crop's state. EOS Crop Monitoring can significantly ease this burden by providing consultants with multiple insights into crop development retrieved from satellite imagery with the help of AI and machine learning algorithms,” notes Mohammed Altaqatqa, Partner Sales Manager at EOS Data Analytics.

Under EOS Data Analytics Partner Program, the company offers several partnership options to choose from:



Out-of-the-box EOS Crop Monitoring — a ready-to-use option for accounts with a 5,000+ ha subscription package with a dedicated account manager.



White label solution (Simple or Advanced) — an appropriate choice for those customers who want to benefit from a fully customized crop monitoring platform by implementing corporate branding, identity, and changing the domain name. Choosing an Advanced white label product, clients will have a mobile scouting app (on top of the desktop platform’s version), an admin panel for user management, and custom reporting.



Besides the options above, EOS Data Analytics considers custom solutions based on the clients’ requirements. The functionality can include crop type and soil classification maps, field boundaries detection, yield prediction, harvest dynamic monitoring, and other features tailored to specific customer needs.



EOS Data Analytics believe that satellite-driven precision agriculture technologies will help the US agro-consultants strengthen their core offerings by complimenting them with crop monitoring analytics. Moreover, with the launch of the EOS SAT constellation, the company will ensure even more accurate data within its products, delivering higher value to the businesses engaged in agro-consultancy.

