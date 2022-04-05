Korean CEO Kono Kim Champions Advances in LED Technology

Menlo Park, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Park, CA, April 5, 2022 - Korean CEO Kono Kim and the team of innovators in LED technology at Kono Corporation Ltd and its U.S. branch, Kono America Inc. are motivated to create products that are easy to use and grab attention.



Kono Kim is an engineer and designer originally from Seoul, Korea, now in Silicon Valley. Kim has long embraced his passion for design, using his skills to develop products that employ LED after imaging technology.

MarketWatch, Tech Podcasts Network, Silicon Review, and Gadget Flow are some of the few that have recently featured Kono’s products.

Their auto accessory, the S-Light is an emergency warning device suitable for use on all vehicle types. S-Light is a must for any roadside emergency kit. Similar to having insurance it’s important to have and hope that you’ll never need it. It’s essential for drivers who are constantly in their vehicles for business, family road trips, or just everyday life. It allows drivers to take immediate action when an auto emergency happens. Most importantly, it can help avoid secondary crashes.



The S-Light rotates while displaying the messages “HELP”, “SOS” and a warning triangle. It attaches to the car magnetically on the car roof, hood, or trunk for greater visibility at eye level up to 660 feet away. It’s available for purchase on the Kono America LED Products Website and other websites such as Walmart, Amazon, Sharper Image, and Hammacher Schlemmer.

Kono recently announced their other product SHOU in January at CES . The SHOU is a customizable IOT digital signage system. SHOU’s technology allows users to quickly create and display a message anytime in mid-air. It’s perfect for creating eye-catching messages that grab a consumer’s attention. Messages can be customized to use any language, color, and font created easily and quickly through its corresponding App. The Kono SHOU is scheduled to be released later this year.

Kono products have been recognized with multiple awards from K-Safety, Seoul Made, and AAPEX where Kono received the “Ahead of the Curve” award in the Product Safety Category.

