Risata® Wines Announces New Peach and Blueberry Wines

Mendota Heights, Minn., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risata Wines, an Italian wine brand best known for having the No. 1 selling Moscato d’Asti in America*, announces the release of two new fruit-forward, semi-sweet wines, Peach and Blueberry. Made from handpicked grapes from the hillside vineyards of Italy and blended with natural fruit flavors, these new wines offer approachable light fruit flavors. At 5.5% ABV for Peach and 6% ABV for Blueberry, these sessionable wines pair well with life’s moments - both big and small.

Risata Peach is bursting with flavors of ripe, juicy peaches and a hint of apricot. Made with premium Moscato grapes, the wine is light-bodied and crisp on the finish. Best served slightly chilled alongside salads, fresh fruit, and desserts.

Risata Blueberry boasts intense flavors of fresh blueberry and a soft hint of cherry. Made with premium Brachetto grapes the wine is well-balanced and smooth on the finish. Best served slightly chilled alongside grilled meats, cheese, fresh fruits, and desserts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add the premium fruit flavors of Peach and Blueberry to the iconic lineup of Risata Wines,” said Kathy Reilly, VP Marketing and Innovation at Prestige Beverage Group. “This release meets the demand of our consumer for light, and fruity tasting wines that are low ABV. Additionally, we love how these flavors are accessible and approachable for new and seasoned wine drinkers as they meet industry trends.”

Risata wines are sourced from the finest vineyards in Italy for a premium quality that can elevate any moment. The new Peach and Blueberry releases expand Risata’s current lineup of flavorful premium Italian wines including Moscato d’Asti, Pink Moscato, Red Moscato, Sparkling Rosé, and semi-sweet reds, Scarlet and Raven. Delicious on their own or mixed into a tantalizing cocktail, Risata Wines are perfect for pairing with just about any occasion.

The 750ml bottles are hitting store shelves nationwide now with an SRP of $14.99. To learn more about Risata Wines and its #ThisCallsForRisata moments follow @RisataWines on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube or visit RisataWines.com.

*SOURCE: IRI, Total U.S. MULO, Latest 26wks thru 01/23/2022​

