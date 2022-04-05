EcoClear Eliminates Cannabis Odors at the Molecular Level with Latest Product, SmokeOut Cannabis RTU Spray & Cold Fogging Solution

SARASOTA, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClear Products announces the formal rollout of SmokeOut Cannabis RTU Spray & Fogger, products that address a major downside to the established health benefits provided by cannabis: the smell.

Cannabis usage creates a strong, pervasive and lingering odor. Eliminating that odor from a home or business is extremely challenging. SmokeOut Cannabis' patented Vapor Phase Technology chemically combines active odor counteractants with malodor molecules to destroy odors of both unburnt or smoked cannabis in minutes by targeting and neutralizing terpene molecules.

In addition, SmokeOut Cannabis can be used as needed with an electrostatic sprayer, cold fogger or as an RTU Spray to proactively protect against odor build-up in areas of heavy use, making it suitable for hospitality, casino and gaming, automobiles, dispensaries, manufacturing, processing, residential and commercial buildings, vacation rentals, carpet cleaners and steam cleaners. This spray is available in a range of sizes, from 1 quart to 55-gallon drums.

"EcoClear has spent the last few years making a concerted effort to expand into the business and corporate marketplace," said Christopher Stidd, President of EcoClear Products. "Given the pressing need for a product like this in the marketplace, SmokeOut Cannabis has the potential to be one of our biggest rollouts ever."

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest and rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock and wildlife. The EcoClear team's chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear provides consumers and professionals excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides and insecticides.

For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Batista

alexandra@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment