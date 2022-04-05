English Finnish

Stock Exchange Release April 5th, 2022 at 6.00 pm

INVITATION TO THE BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

The shareholders of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc are invited to the company’s Annual General Meeting, which is held at the company’s premises at Kiviharjunlenkki 6, 90220 Oulu, on Thursday April 28th 2022 starting at 2.00 pm (EET). At the AGM the right to participate and the right to vote are held by the shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date April 14th 2022. Shareholders through the nominee register must register for the meeting by April 25th 2022 at 10.00 am (EET) at the latest.

A. MATTERS TO BE DEALT WITH AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1. Opening of the AGM

2. Election of the chairman and the secretary

3. Election of person to scrutinise the minutes and persons to supervise the counting of votes

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Presentation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31st 2021, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor’s report. CEO’s Review

7. Decide on the approval of the income statement and balance sheet

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividends.

The Board of Directors proposes that the result for the financial year be transferred to the previous profit and loss account and no dividend is distributed

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability

10.Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

11.Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors (3-7)

12.Election of the members of the Board of Directors

13.Resolution on the auditor’s remuneration

14.Election of the auditor

16) Closing of the meeting

B. AGM DOCUMENTS

The financial statements and the auditor’s report are available to shareholders at the company’s premises at Kiviharjunlenkki 6, 90220 Oulu and on Company’s website at https://www.bbs-artebone.fi/investors/financial-reports/ Copies of the documents will be sent to shareholders on request.

C: INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE MEETING

Shareholders listed in the shareholder register

The right to attend the AGM will be on each shareholder who, on the record date of April 14th 2022 of the AGM, is registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. A shareholder whose shares are subscribed to his or her personal Finnish book-entry account is registered in the company’s shareholder register.

A shareholder registered in the Company’s Shareholder Register who wishes to attend the AGM must register to the AGM via e-mail at the following address ilmoittautumiset@bbs-artebone.fi or by mail to Kiviharjunlenkki 6, 90220 Oulu. The registration must be received latest by April 25th 2022 at 4.00 pm (EET).

When registering, the name of the shareholder, social security number or company ID, the telephone number and the identity of the potential assistant should be indicated. The disclosure of the personal data of the shareholders to BBS Oyj is only used in connection with the AGM and the related necessary registration.

A shareholder, his representative or agent, at the meeting venue, should be able to prove his/her identity and/or the right to represent, where appropriate.

Holders of nominee-registered shares

The shareholders of nominee-registered shareholder are entitled to attend at AGM on the basis of the shares entitling him/her to be registered in the Shareholder Register maintained by the Euroclear Finland Oy on April 14th 2022. Participation also requires the shareholder to be temporarily entered into the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy by April 25th 2022 at 10.00 am (EET) on the basis of these shares. Shares subscribed in the temporary register of nominee-registered shareholders are considered officially registered for the AGM.

The owner of a nominee-registered shareholder is advised to request promptly from his/her custodian the necessary instructions for registration in the company’s temporary shareholder register on the issuance of power of attorney and registration for the AGM. The administrator of the custodian shall notify such shareholder of nominee-registered shares who wishes to attend the AGM to be included in the company’s temporary shareholder register no later than on the above-mentioned date.

3. Shares registered in Euroclear Sweden AB

A shareholder whose shares are registered in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities system and who intends to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting and exercise his/her voting rights there shall be registered in the list of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB by March 14th 2022 at the latest.

In order to be entitled to request temporary registration in the shareholders' register of BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, the holder of nominee registered shares must request that his/her shares be temporarily registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB and ensure that the trustee sends the above-mentioned temporary registration request to Euroclear Sweden AB. Registration must be made no later than March 14th 2022, and therefore a request must be made to the trustee well in advance of that date.

A shareholder whose shares are registered in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities system and who intends to participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise his/her voting rights there shall request temporary registration in the shareholders' register of BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd . The request to BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc must be made in writing to e-mail address ilmoittautumiset@bbs-artebone.fi no later than 10:00 am Swedish time (CET) on April 19th 2022. Temporary registration in the shareholders' register through BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is also a registration for the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The use of agent and proxies

A shareholder may participate in the AGM and exercise his/her rights there through an agent. The shareholder’s agent must prove his identity and present dated power of attorney or otherwise provide in a reliable manner that he/she is entitled to represent the shareholder at the AGM. If a shareholder participates in the AGM through multiple agents, representing the shareholder in several securities accounts, at the time of registration must be reported the shares on the basis of which each representative represents the shareholder. Possible proxy documents are requested to be delivered by e-mail to ilmoittautumiset@bbs-artebone.fi or by letter to Kiviharjunlenkki 6, 90220 Oulu of April 25th 2022 at 4.00 pm (EET). The registration by letter must be received before the expiry of the above-mentioned registration period.

In Oulu April 5th 2022

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

Board of Directors

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Liisa Hukka, CFO,

tel. +35840 0611038, e-mail: liisa.hukka@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor: Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Key media

www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is the health technology company operating since 2003. Before that there was a background of seven years of product development in the University of Oulu. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterized by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The ARTEBONE® product is ready and the application process for the CE-mark has been initiated. BBS is a company having its headquarters in Oulu. We have our own production plant located in Reisjärvi which has received a certificate of GMP compliance of a manufacturer . More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi