MLS Grid continues expansion, goes live with Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors®

SALT LAKE CITY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors® will begin offering MLS data feeds through MLS Grid beginning April 4, 2022. This partnership comes as MLS Grid continues supporting industry efforts to modernize real estate data delivery.

MLS Grid is powered by the Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards so organizations can quickly and securely deliver or receive data.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service (MLS) role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With nearly 600 MLSs nationwide, it’s a challenge for brokerages to access data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing platforms, market analytics and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines access to real estate data and facilitates administrative management and compliance regarding how this data is utilized.

“MLS Grid helps our efforts to keep our members connected to the most reliable data,” said Mary Shileny, Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors® CEO. “We appreciate the cost-efficient solution which handles MLS data feed technical support and keeps us RESO certified.”

With over 60 years of combined MLS data experience, MLS Grid offers technical expertise and guidance to assist brokers and their technology vendors to efficiently access their MLS data.

“We’re pleased to offer personalized support to MLSs like NEIRBR. We’ve simplified the process with one license agreement and alleviated key challenges MLSs face when delivering and monitoring data,” said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. “Forward-thinking MLS leaders founded MLS Grid to be an affordable, reliable way to outsource data services and compliance.”

MLS Grid is growing every day and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,200 technology companies and supports 42,000 websites nationwide.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing over 300,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is at MLSGrid.com.

About Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors®

The Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors® was formed in 2015 after the merging of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Board of Realtors with the Backbone Board of Realtors, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw Board of Realtors, Northeast Iowa Board of Realtors, and Cedar Valley Board of Realtors, the new board consists of 13 counties, with over 700 REALTOR members.