Businesses Rely More on External Data to Navigate Uncharted Economic Waters

Two years into the pandemic, amid soaring inflation and geopolitical turmoil, companies struggle to get accurate, current, and relevant information to make business decisions. An increasing number of enterprises are relying on external sources to fill gaps in their internal data, Explorium found in its annual survey of data stakeholders. As a result, over 22% of businesses are spending over $500,000 annually to acquire data from third party providers, with nearly 60% of these spending upwards of $1 million to better navigate decisions and outcomes. The survey also reveals that access to external data and an organization’s ability to easily consume it continues to be a challenge.

Businesses rely on external data to power their predictive AI and analytics models, to understand customer buying behaviors, improve lead conversion rates, assess risk, estimate demand and detect fraud, among other uses. Over 40% purchased from five or more providers, and 25% admitted to acquiring data on an “ad hoc” basis. But respondents said they struggled to acquire the relevant data they need. Only 40% reported having an organized data acquisition strategy.

When they did manage to acquire data, internal obstacles kept them from making good use of it. Respondents cited struggles with data prep and integration (63%), worries about compliance and risk (34%) and a lack of a coherent process for putting data into use (32%) as common hindrances, along with regulatory constraints (34%) and the confusing profusion of data sources (29%).

“Businesses are desperate to get their hands on external data and struggle to use it properly,” said Maor Shlomo, co-founder and CEO of Explorium. “They don’t have the time and expertise to source, verify, format and integrate data and check it for regulatory compliance. It takes too much time, and too many resources. The need for a single platform that can deliver external data and automate complexity away, comes through loud and clear in these results.”

For more findings from the 2022 State of External Data Acquisition report, including the most popular types of external datasets companies purchased, download the full report .

