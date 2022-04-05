Great Plains Communications (GPC) Announces High-Speed Fiber-Optic Broadband Now Available throughout Blair, Nebraska

Blair, Nebraska, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately-owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, announced the completion of its fiber-optic infrastructure build in Blair, Nebraska. Business and residential customers throughout Blair now have access to symmetrical gigabit internet services and enhanced fiber-driven products and services.

“There’s an overwhelming demand for more and more bandwidth to accommodate remote working environments, online learning, advanced telehealth initiatives and e-commerce with fiber being the key driver to enable these platforms,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We are proud to offer our hometown reliable, symmetrical fiber broadband services and technologies and to position Blair as a fiber-rich community.”

Businesses now have access to fiber-driven services including symmetrical internet with speeds up to 10 Gig, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WiFi, and multiple voice options. Residential services include symmetrical internet speeds up to 1 Gig, GPC iTV streaming video and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass.

Aaron Barrow, Blair Assistant City Administrator, had this to say. “Completion of fiber to the home and business is a major milestone for the City of Blair. These fast, reliable, fiber-driven services will allow all Blair homes and businesses to have the latest and most reliable services available and will allow us to attract future residents and businesses. We are excited to see this enhancement of our critical infrastructure and know that it will have a positive impact on the quality of life that our residents enjoy in Blair.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.