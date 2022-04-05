Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc Provides Corporate Update

Sheridan, Wyoming, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) today issues a corporate update to highlight recent and expected developments that support the Company’s go-forward strategy.

Business Developments

On February 15, 2022, Rogue Station Inc. filed and completed its name change to Everdime Inc. to better reflect its focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) listing and marketplace. In connection, we have filed with FINRA through expedited service to change Everdime’s ticker symbol. FINRA is currently reviewing the filings and, upon approval for a new ticker symbol, Everdime will redomicile to Wyoming. Additional details of these changes will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

These initiatives are aligned with our longer-term goal to uplist Everdime from the OTC Marketplace to a regulated exchange. Listing our shares on a major exchange will provide Everdime with access to potential investors outside of North America, as well as lead to enhanced credibility, increased access to capital and greater liquidity.

To further support our endeavors, and as previously announced, No. 1 ranked blockchain advisor and key opinion leader Ian Scarffe has joined the Everdime Advisory Board. A global business consultant and leading expert in start-up, investment, fintech, Web3 and blockchain, Scarffe will assist with strategic direction as we execute on our go-forward strategy.

Go-forward Strategy

We believe blockchain-related technology, along with cryptocurrencies, is nearing an upward inflection point. Utilizing our Blockchain-as-a-Service (Baas) technology, our suite of apps, listed below, will comprise the Everdime cryptocurrency/NFT investing platform:

EVERDIME MOBILE CRYPTO WALLET: Secure crypto wallet within a mobile device to transfer and receive tokens

Secure crypto wallet within a mobile device to transfer and receive tokens EVERDIME GAMING CRYPTO APP: Crypto investing and simulation game with 1,800+ real tokens to choose from; users can search for and view NFTs

Crypto investing and simulation game with 1,800+ real tokens to choose from; users can search for and view NFTs EVERDIME NFT APP: Enables NFT creation using a mobile device; users can search for and buy NFTs using a mobile device

Our mission is to be a catalyst for faster crypto adoption, becoming a recognized provider of solutions that enable social media monetization, NFT and fan token (FT) creation, NFT market promotion, and financial transaction within the virtual world. The unique features of these apps within a single platform will allow users to conduct all processes on the same platform, saving them time, expense, and the tedious processes of utilizing multiple resources.

A recent research report provides a greater overview of our solutions, strategies and target markets. You can view the report at:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/v7645tumw7a6abw/Everdime%20Corporate%20Report%20March%202022.pdf?dl=0

Defining our Target Markets

Nearly $41 billion worth of cryptocurrency was spent in the NFT marketplace in 2021; analysts expect NFT market valuation to continue to exceed $80 billion by 2025, driven by increased adoption rates by businesses, traders, celebrities, gamers and social influencers.

NFTs are also gaining traction as the economy of the Metaverse, where people are using NFTs to buy virtual land, event passes and other digital assets. Valued at roughly $38 billion in 2021, the global Metaverse market is forecast to record astounding growth to reach $678 billion by 2030.

As innovations in the Metaverse continue to take form, our apps will streamline financial transactions between the physical and virtual world, enabling users to create and sell NFTs, generate revenues via social media monetization and to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies from the Metaverse, and to then convert digital funds to fiat currency for use in the real world.

Advancing our Token Banking & Acquisitions Strategy

Through the Everdime platform, users have access to the benefits of decentralized finance (Defi) – or token banking – which includes the rapid, cross-border transfer of funds and use of a convenient and secure digital wallet void of traditional banking fees, along with capital appreciation potential and token staking and validating.

Another route of growth within this segment centers on our acquisition of undervalued tokens of novel and game-changing blockchain technologies.

We have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 30% tokens of three protocols (two decentralized finance platforms and one non-custodial decentralized NFT platform) and expect to add more tokens to our portfolio moving forward. Everdime will partner with the acquired protocols’ teams and assist their marketing and development initiatives to help the tokens price reach its peak value.

Additionally, we have hired Corum8.com, a top cryptocurrency marketing agency serving clients around the world to further develop our strategy and pathway as it relates to our tokenomics roadmap.

Looking Ahead

For the remainder of 2022, we will continue to the development of our platform and explore strategic options to strengthen our market position and increase shareholder value. Crucial to the success of our operational initiatives is the assemblage of industry leaders and experts with foresight into market patterns and opportunities. As such, we are in the process of further expanding our board of directors and advisory team and are in final discussions with potential members highly experienced in finance community, blockchain and business development.

We are confident in our business plan and the abilities of our team to establish Everdime as leading-edge innovator in the evolving blockchain/cryptocurrency markets.

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime is a multi-disciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator, with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. The Company’s principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://Everdime.com/

