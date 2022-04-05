Comprise recognized by PR Daily for excellence in technology-focused public relations and digital marketing

BOULDER, Colo., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise, a full-service public relations, digital marketing and creative services agency, today announced it has earned global recognition from PR Daily as a winner in the Technology Campaign category of the 2022 Top Agencies Awards program.

“‘We do the hard stuff’ is our tagline because we have a unique ability to understand and tell new and often complex stories on behalf of our clients,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of Comprise. “This award illustrates the success of our collaborative approach in connecting clients with audiences that matter. We are honored to receive this recognition and look forward to seeing other forward-thinking agencies in New York for the awards ceremony in May.”

The PR Daily award recognized Comprise’s comprehensive campaign that helped local startup Zaiser Motors establish its online presence, generate excitement around the world’s first Electrocycle and successfully reach its fundraising goal. Through a multitude of coverage in national and international media outlets, including Forbes, Maxim, La Vanguardia and Motorrad, Zaiser Motors’ Electrocycle quickly became renowned for its technological innovation. Comprise was one of three agencies globally to be recognized as a winner in the Technology Campaign category.

"The Comprise team's understanding of and ability to communicate Zaiser Motors story truly transformed how we connect with customers and the media," said Anthony Cross, co-founder and CEO of Zaiser Motors. "With Comprise in the driver's seat, we've been able to multiply our media coverage and genuinely bring our message to the people around the world most interested in the electric motorcycle of the future."

Comprise supports clients in sectors ranging from broadband and cable to cryptocurrency, AI and cannabis. Through integrated PR, content marketing, digital tactics, web design and creative services, Comprise helps clients across industries achieve their communications goals. Highlights from the past year include:



Positioning two-year-old startup Valyant AI as the key leader in conversational artificial intelligence for the enterprise to the extent that outlets, including The New York Times, proactively reached out for comment on the rise of pandemic-fueled automation.

Formulating, launching and executing the 10G Challenge, an international contest powered by CableLabs in collaboration with industry experts, which is designed to inspire innovators to leverage the emerging 10G network.

PR Daily’s Top Agencies Awards program identifies and represents the prestigious group of digital, marketing and PR agencies whose creative efforts have gone above and beyond to earn an abundance of success for their clients. The awards program showcases the PR campaigns, events, initiatives, publications and more that led to success.

About Comprise

