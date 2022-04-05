SecureSpace Acquires Stadium Storage Property in Seattle MSA

SEATTLE, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in the Pacific Northwest, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stadium Storage in Everett, Washington.

The company's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, "Stadium Storage is a trophy location in north Seattle. It has irreplaceable visibility at the Interstate 5 and Boeing Freeway interchange, with exposure to over 270,000 vehicles per day. The store is situated amidst an excellent mix of commercial, retail and residential uses in a dense, high-income neighborhood. The nearest new store under construction is over 20 miles away. We are thrilled with this newest addition to our portfolio."

Located at 8407 Broadway Avenue, the four-story property offers 32,661 square feet of 100% climate-controlled units and 79 rentable parking spots. Built in 2016, the existing store is 96% occupied and a planned expansion will further enhance the superior visibility of the 2.5-acre site. It is centrally positioned in a trade area where all relevant facilities are highly occupied and is surrounded by a population of 110,000 residents with a median household income of $93,000.

The facility will be rebranded as SecureSpace Everett and the leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace's signature contemporary style. As with all SecureSpace properties, free WiFi will be provided throughout and a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately.

SecureSpace Everett is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs — please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has 49 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

DJ Edmonds

(866) 521-8292

press@insitepg.com

https://insitepg.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.